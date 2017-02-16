The family of Orlin Meyer extends a sincere thank you to all who remembered us at the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

We were overwhelmed by the kind words expressed to us, the flowers, phone calls, cards and memorials by our many relatives and friends. A special thank you to Pastor Rapp for his prayers and visits. The groups of Christmas carolers who came to the Good Samaritan Center to enlighten the Christmas season. Sincere thanks to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center, Ridgeview Medical, Waconia and Arlington Good Samaritan Center. The doctors and nursing staff for the excellent care Orlinn received. Kolden Funeral Home for making the arrangements, food for the lunch brought in and St. Paul Lutheran ladies for serving it.

Your kindness will be remembered always. God’s blessings to you all.

Vivian Meyer, children,

grandchildren and great-grandchildren