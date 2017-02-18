Wrestling community has epic ‘TakeDown’

By James Stitt

james.stitt@ecm-inc.com The sales of blue Team Chum Chum shirts raised more than $3,000 for the local TakeDown Cancer event. (Submitted photo)

“The fight is on and no one fights alone.”

That is the motto the Waconia wrestling community uses as the battlecry for those affected by cancer. The Wildcats want to be there for those in their time of need, and they showcased that willingness to help in record fashion with their recent TakeDown Cancer fundraiser.

“As a wrestling community, we want to stand together,” Jonie Wagener said.

On their annual TakeDown Cancer event Feb. 3, Waconia raised more than $13,000, the most ever raised for the organization, which partners with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The second-most raised for the cause is $11,671, which came from Amery, Wisconsin.

“It just speaks really loudly to the type of community we have,” Wagener said. “It shows people want to help when you feel hopeless.”

Last year, Waconia raised $6,000 and organizers wanted to surpass that total. Prior to the Friday night double-dual with Watertown-Mayer and Waseca, the ‘Cats had already surpassed the previous year’s total with $7,700. While some could have rested on that mark, the Waconia community was determined to do more, along with help from the visiting schools.

Providing a powerful visual, people in the bleachers were asked to stand up if they or someone they knew had battled cancer, and everyone stood up.

They were then asked to remain standing if they or a close family member were affected by the disease, and around 2/3 still stood.

And finally, people in the stands who had battled or are battling cancer were asked to remain standing, and ¼ of the bleachers remained standing.

“It’s not if your family will be affected, but when,” Wagener said.

And perhaps the record-setting fundraiser was a show of defiance in the face of the disease that has affected the wrestling community recently. The Wildcats have lost pillars of the wrestling community to the disease, including Earl and Joan Schultz. Others members, like Donny Wichmann, continue the fight. And on Friday night, Waconia honored another departed member in Paul “Chumly” Scheuble.

“If you live in Waconia, you knew or had heard of Chumly,” Wagener said. “He was a great guy, to say the least.”

Scheuble was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and battled the disease for four years. The Scheuble family is a part of the Wildcat community, as Paul’s son, Mac, is a wrestler and his daughter, Sally, is a manager. As Paul had recently passed away, the Waconia community wanted to show that they are there for the Scheuble family.

“We felt we needed to tell this family that they don’t stand alone,” Wagener said.

And on Friday night, the blue “Team Chum Chum” shirts were everywhere. The money raised from the shirt sales alone topped $3,000.

And while cancer has taken away from the wrestling community, the TakeDown Cancer event was a chance for the Wildcats to show that they refuse to give up the fight. Cancer has proven that it never takes a break, and the Waconia community is out there proving that they never rest either.

“Now we are planning for next year,” Wagener said. “How do we top this?”

