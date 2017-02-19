Pair of Waconia seniors in the running for Triple ‘A’ awards

By Staff Reports

A pair of Waconia seniors will represent the school in the 2017 Triple “A” Awards.

Anna Osterberg and Jeffrey Schultz have been selected as the local Triple “A” nominees, and now join the pool of nominees vying to represent Section 2AA at the state level.

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award (Triple “A”) is a unique recognition program sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who are active in fine arts and athletics activities. The purpose of the program is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in fine arts, as well as to elevate academic standards and create greater awareness of the value of high school activities.

According to the school district, both Osterberg and Shultz model on a daily basis what the Triple “A” Award is all about.

Osterberg, the daughter of Jim and Julie Osterberg, has been a leader in athletics, fine arts, academics and community service throughout her high school career. Osterberg

On the athletics front, Osterberg has been active in volleyball, basketball and golf. She is a three-year Wildcat volleyball participant and a strong senior leader, earning a varsity letter as a team manager in 2016. She is a two-year letter winner in basketball, and was named MVP by her teammates in back-to-back seasons. Osterberg is a three-year letter winner on the golf team, and has been selected as team captain for the 2017 season.

In arts, Osterberg has been a member of the Waconia High School Art Club since her freshman year. Her interest in fine arts has led her to volunteer opportunities that have helped her serve her community.

Osterberg has created a logo and banner for her neighborhood’s Relay for Life team; she has made hundreds of “Get Well Soon” cards for the elderly; helped with the annual Art Wander; and assisted with the International Memory Project. She also finds time to volunteer at Ridgeview Medical Center and take part in youth faith programs, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

As part of that 4.0, Osterberg’s curriculum includes AP courses and College in School courses while partaking in clubs such as SADD, NHS, Peer Mentorsand International Club. Osterberg is on track to graduate with highest honors – Summa Cum Laude – and is the only person in her graduating class to be a Commended National Merit Scholar. Schultz

Schultz, the son of Greg and Kathleen Schultz, has been actively involved in the Waconia High School band program for the last three years. As a trumpet player, he has participated in MSHSL solo and ensemble contests for two years – even earning a Superior rating for his solo performance as a junior. His musical accomplishments and leadership abilities have earned him the top chair position for the trumpet section in the Wind Ensemble (Waconia High School’s highest band) and the lead trumpet distinction for Megawatt, the school’s top show choir band.

Schultz is also a member of the school’s top jazz band, and is a four-year veteran on the high school marching band. In the marching band, Schultz is a drum major for a second year.

“Jeffrey has shown unmatched levels of commitment and dedication towards this group and has become someone who many of our younger students turn to for advice,” said John Pohland, the high school band director.

In athletics, Schultz was selected as the 2016 cross country team captain, and has earned letters in both cross country and Nordic skiing.

In the classroom, Schultz takes many AP courses and advanced courses and maintains a 3.967 GPA. He is also involved in other extracurriculars, including math league, knowledge bowl, peer mentoring and the National Honor Society.

A banquet was held on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Gustavus Adolphus College to honor all representatives from Section 2AA.