Cologne Council OKs fitness floor replacement

by Adam Gruenewald

adam.gruenewald@ecm-inc.com

Much like a gym enthusiast picking up their exercises after a brief break, Cologne council members put in the work as they revisited fitness center upgrades during their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.

As reported earlier, the Cologne Community Center was a brand new building 10 years ago, fitness center is one of the areas of concern and is showing signs of age.

Among the issues are worn equipment and especially the carpeted floor which is especially showing its age near the fitness center door entrance, according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson.

“It’s a 10-year-old carpet in the fitness center so it’s time to do something,” said Dickson, adding that mats were recently replaced which were met with good feedback.

In the end, council members approved two bids totaling over $8,100 for replacing the carpet in the project that will take place in late March.

Funds for the project will come in part from $26,500 budgeted for maintenance and building repairs to the Community Center, the majority of which covers cleaning costs, so Dickson said the project will likely go over the budgeted funds.

“I’m presenting this here with the understanding that this is not a budgeted project,” said Dickson. “I would most likely anticipate we would go over our budgeted amount if we did this.”

In addition to the rubber tile floor for the 41-feet by 23-feet fitness center space, the project also will include initially unexpected costs of removing and replacing the existing fitness equipment.

While city staff will take care of the removal of the carpet, the $4,970.56 bid from Second Wind Equipment, including $1,449 in installation, will cover the floor and the $3,200 high estimate from One Source Fitness will cover the moving of equipment.

Responding to council members’ questions, Dickson estimated the gym is generating between $6,000 and $9,000 profit for the city and the council also had discussion on following up on a regular maintenance plan for equipment with Evenski stating he would like to get an idea of other needed projects as well.

“I’d personally would like to see this done,” said Evenski. “But I’d like to see a list of the updates that need to be done… in other buildings and facilities.”

Also, Cologne council members approved a $6,100 payment to Northland Lining for lining 60 feet of sewer pipe at Lewis Hall after a pipeline break, OK’d a gambling permit for St. Bernard’s Church for a raffle on March 24, approved the acquisition of an upgraded Exmark mower through a trade-in program with UFC Farm Supply costing $1,437.70, discussed and took action on recent reviews of the six city employees conducted by Kyle Evenski and Carol Szaroletta of the Personnel Committee and briefly discussed chemicals and water usage in relation to the splash pad.

“That was a concern and it ended up being a pleasant surprise that it was not as high as we thought it would be,” said Dickson.

The Cologne City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, because of the Presidents’ Day holiday. During that meeting, they will hear from Commissioner Jim Ische of the Carver County Board and other Carver County personnel to discuss the board’s proposal regarding transportation sales tax and wheelage tax.

