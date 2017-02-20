Lois J. Winckel passed away, Saturday, January 28th 2017, in Mesa Arizona after several months of poor health.

A memorial service held at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017 at 11 a.m.; a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service; a luncheon following at the Waconia American Legion Hall

Lois was born on October 13th 1931 in Waconia Minnesota the daughter of Walter and Alvina Schmakel. Lois was married to Edgar L. Winckel on December 26th 1948 in Taos, NM.

Lois had a long and fulfilling life which showed by the many pictures and cards of family and friends that were displayed wherever she lived.

Lois had several passions in life; her husband, her family, BINGO and Casinos. These last two provided funding for many trips that her and Ed made over the years. We will all miss Her.

Lois is preceded in death by husband Edgar; mother and father-in-law Estelle and Louis Winckel; mother and father Alvina and Walter Schmakel; sisters Mary Schmakel, Marlene McPadden and Joanne Karels; brothers Walter, Larry and Neil Schmakel.

Lois is survived by her loving family: son Daniel and his wife Shirley; daughter Roxann and her husband Tom Nault; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law Charles and Marlene Schmakel of Waconia, Kenneth and Alyce Schmakel of Waconia, Dale and Faith Schmakel of Bloomington, LeRoy and Penny Schmakel of Waconia; sisters and brother-in-law Vera and Wallace Schmakel of Waconia, Sharon Pearson of Golden Valley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald Karels of Waconia, Gary McPadden of Avon, Delores Schmakel of Waconia, Nancy Schmakel of Watertown; other relatives and friends.

