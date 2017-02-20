Marcella B. Zlotkowski, age 88, of Cologne, passed away, Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Emerald Crest Assisted Living in Shakopee.

Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Cologne with Father Gregory Abbott and Father Martin Shallbetter as Concelebrants of the Mass; visitation from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass at the church; Final Resting Place St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Cologne.

Marcella B. (Tellers) Zlotkowski was born on February 6, 1929 in Belle Plaine Twp., MN the daughter of Hubert and Mary Tellers. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. On June 11, 1955, Marcella was united in marriage to Stanley J. Zlotkowsi at St. John’s Catholic Church in Belle Plaine.

Marcella was a strong woman who had a deep faith that helped her rise above obstacles on her path. She had a warm heart and smile that drew people to herself. Marcella loved the simplicity and joy of children. She has been God’s gift – God’s bundle of love to us. Her creative spirit created beauty in many and varied ways.

Marcella is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Zlotkowski and parents Hubert and Mary (Klobe) Tellers.

Marcella is survived by her loving family: children Theresa Zlotkowski of Coon Rapids, Rosemary Zlotkowski and Sue Johnson of Apache Junction, AZ, Patricia Zlotkowski of Minneapolis, Joseph Zlotkowski of Orono, Mary Zlotkowski of Shakopee; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Alice Tellers of Norwood Young America; sister Eleanor Hamstead of Willmar; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers are Rosemary Zlotkowski, Joseph Zlotkowski, Sandra Schmidt Palma, Ed Schmidt, Steven Tellers, Wayne Schmitz.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.