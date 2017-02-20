Mark A. Iversen age 59 of Mayer passed away Thursday February 16, 2017 at his home in Mayer.

Funeral Service Tuesday February 21, 2017 at 11:00 am at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Dr. Stephen E. Jones officiating; visitation Monday February 20, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service; interment Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery in Waconia.

Please join us wearing denim, as this was Mark's favorite attire.

Mark was born on April 4, 1957 in Robbinsdale, MN the son of Glen and Dorothy (Bishop) Iversen. On January 16, 2014 Mark was united in marriage to Carolyn D. deBeer in Fridley, MN.

Mark was a true outdoorsman, he loved to trap, fish and hunt. Family was very important to Mark, his wife, kids, mom, siblings, and cats were loved deeply by him. Mark had a strong faith in Gods Kingdom and was a seeker of the truth. He cherished his friendships.

Mark is preceded in death by his father Glen Iversen.

Mark is survived by his loving family: wife Carolyn; children Nick Iversen (Allie) of Northfield, Ben McDonnell of Los Angeles, CA, Chris (Melissa) Campbell of Innisfil, Ontario, Canada, Liz (Ryan) Khan of Barrie, Ontario, Canada; mother Dorothy Iversen of Mayer; brothers Scott (Sharon) Iversen of New Germany, Dan (Sandy) Iversen of Big Lake; sister Lorie (Dennis) Jenkins of Prior Lake; nieces and nephews Alli Iversen, Carlie Jenkins, Austin Iversen, Kalley Jenkins, Tessa Iversen, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Christen (Matt) Schultz, Craig (Kendra) Schrupp, Carrie (Javier) Schrupp; father-in-law and mother-in-law Tim (Dini) deBeer of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada; other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers Scott Iversen, Dan Iversen, Dennis Jenkins, Nick Iversen, Ben McDonnell, Chris Campbell, Austin Iversen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gods Kingdom Ministries 6201 University Ave. NE ~ Fridley, MN 55432 or paypal – godskingdom@aol.com.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com