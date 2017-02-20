Students spread Acts of Kindness

Central fourth grade teacher Rhea Schwalbach and fourth-graders Ty Maurer, Brielle Butler and Saul Favela put together gift bags for law enforcement on Tuesday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

Rather than making Valentine’s Day cards and gifts for their fellow classmates, Central fourth-graders created gifts for area law enforcement on Tuesday.

The project was inspired by fourth-grade teacher Rhea Schwalbach, as to carry on the memory of Declan Spessard, the son of a former coworker of her mom Erin Toninato who died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 3 months on Valentine’s Day five years ago.

Parents Holle and Nate Spessard of St. Peter had encouraged people to honor their son’s short life with random acts of kindness, something Schwalbach has done personally since hearing of their story.

For example just last year, Schwalbach paid extra money at a Caribou Coffee drive-thru to buy drinks for future customers.

“I have found ways to honor Declan each year and will continue to do so,” she said.

This year is different though as Schwalbach shared the story with her students and other fourth-grade teachers and their students were soon inspired by the theme of law enforcement and first responders to make Valentine’s Day cards and treat bags.

Schwalbach introduced the idea to her students on Monday and was proud of them for their willingness to join the effort and their understanding.

“They understood why were doing it and were super excited,” she said. “I just think it’s great for kids to see that and give back. Even as fourth-graders they can make someone’s day pretty great.”

Schwalbach, who is new to the Central School District, said she was thankful for the response of her “great” fourth-grade team as they can go beyond NYA first responders and create bags for Hamburg, Green Isle and Cologne as well.

“Being a first year teacher I thought it would be great to involve my students, and teach them how great it can feel to give back,” said Schwalbach. “What started out as a classroom goal turned into a bigger fourth grade goal and will hopefully bring out the love of Valentine’s Day.”

