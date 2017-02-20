Waconia man injured in Buffalo crash

By Staff Reports

A Waconia man was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash in Wright County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the state patrol, at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, a 2016 Hyundai Veloster – driven by Amanda Jo Olson, 31, Minneapolis – and 2007 Chevy Trailblazer – driven by Paulette Ann Erhard, 62, Waconia, were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Highway 25 and 19th Street in Buffalo. The Trailblazer was rear-ended by a 2004 Chevy Z71 – driven by Mark Allan Baumgartner, 37, Clear Lake. The collision pushed the Trailblazer into the Veloster.

Steven Mark Erhard, 63, of Waconia – a passenger in the Trailblazer – was transported to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Olson, the driver of the Veloster, along with her passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan David Olson of Buffalo, were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

Baumgartener, the driver of the Z71, and Paulette Erhard, the driver of the Trailblazer, were uninjured in the crash.

The state patrol reported dry road conditions at the time, and does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.