Clemensen named Central senior student of the month

Carter Clemensen

Carter Clemensen was nominated by Central High School staff and voted as Senior Student of the Month for February. Criteria used for the selection was academic progress, responsibility, school spirit, personal growth and character.

Carter was chosen for the following reasons: “Carter is a cadet teacher and works at kids Company. He is a great role model for the elementary students. As well as taking upper level classes, Carter has been a leader for the basketball team the last three years, and also plays shortstop and pitches for the baseball team. Carter is a student who is always friendly and willing to help out teachers and classmates, he is also a PEER.”

His plans are to attend a four-year school and study sports medicine or exercise science. As of this time he is undecided as to which college he will attend to further his education.

Carter’s advice to underclassmen and peers is “to make sure to study for all your classes, don’t go into a senior slide, pay attention during class, and take as many college classes as you can because it will save you a lot of money. Have fun while you are in high school because time flies and one day you will want to be back in high school again.”

His hobbies and interest include baseball, basketball, trapshooting, hunting, fishing, wakeboarding, and spending time with his family.

Carter’s favorite class at Central is calculus. The reason is that there are only six students in the class, and they work together so that they can all succeed. Also he states that Mr. Degler is great at answering all of their questions.

Carter is the son of Jeff and Julie Clemensen