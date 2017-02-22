Central girls go undefeated in MRC play

Central girls basketball clinched the outright Minnesota River Conference title with a 86-70 home win over rival Mayer Lutheran on Tuesday. The Raiders then completed their undefeated MRC season with a win over LeSueur-Henderson on Friday. Pictured are, front row: Shyann Wickenhauser, Hannah Zellmann, Madison Johnson, Jayden Fritz, Kacie Miller, Lily Schneider and Chisimdi Iheme. Second row: Eleigh Fritz, Amanda Geis, Abby Mackenthun, Samantha Miller, Bren Fox, Emma Klaustermeier, Anna Mackenthun, Kali Grimm and Sadie Erickson. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

Central girls basketball put the finishing touches on their undefeated Minnesota River Conference season last week with wins over rival Mayer Lutheran, 86-70, and LeSueur-Henderson, 86-49.

The wins gave Central girls at least a share of the MRC title for the fifth straight year, according to head coach Gary Lembcke.

“It’s kind of fun,” said Lembcke. “We’ve had a lot of good groups of seniors come through going back to five years ago. We’ve had a couple more come through and we have another strong group here.”

Mayer Lutheran

Seeking to clinch the Minnesota River Conference title and a win over their rival, Central girls basketball left little doubt in a convincing 86-70 win over Mayer Lutheran at home last Tuesday.

The Raiders poured on the offense in the victory as they led 43-28 at halftime and increased the lead to as many as 27 in the second half.

Mya Chimielewski opened the second half with a driving layup for the Crusaders, but Central responded from there getting a bucket from Samantha Miller and then it was the Kali Grimm show.

Grimm, who finished with a game-high 31 points, showcased all facets of her game dishing to Miller and Bren Fox for buckets that made it 50-33 with about 13 minutes left in the game.

Central head coach Gary Lembcke praised Grimm for her play during that stretch.

“She let it happen,” said Lembcke. “That’s a big key for her. When she lets her shot come to her. When we use all our weapons we have a lot of different ways we can score and they have to choose if they want to double.”

Clearly feeling it, Grimm hit a 3-pointer from the wing, knocked down a 3-pointer from straight on and got a steal for a layup to make it 58-33 with 12 minutes to go. Jayden Fritz then scored a layup off an outlet pass to push the lead to 27 at 60-33 with 11 minutes left.

Samantha Miller said her team came out focused in the second half.

“I think we were excited to come out and we were ready,” said Miller. “Getting that lead just pumped us up even more.”

Not relenting, Mayer Lutheran managed to make a small push as Maddy Hucky converted a 3-point play and Katelyn Shipler later scored five quick points, including a triple that cut it to 65-49 with under 7 remaining. Grimm thought countered with another 3-pointer, her fifth of the game, and after Grimm and Emilee Gustin traded points, both teams utilized substantial substitutions in the waning minutes.

The game started well for Central as they opened up a 12-1 advantage in the opening 4 minutes behind some strong interior defense by Bren Fox. All Central starters scored in the opening minutes as Anna Mackenthun hit a pair of jumpers, Abby Mackenthun went 2-of-2 from the line, Grimm scored on a runout and Fox and Samantha Miller scored inside.

In addition to Grimm’s 11 points in the first half, Bren Fox scored 12 and Miller had 11 as Central clearly went inside.

Miller said getting the ball inside was a definite focus for her team.

“We definitely dominate inside because they have more guards,” said Miller.

Lembcke agreed.

“We’re looking to do that,” said Lembcke. “We want to score inside as well as outside. Those two are very shifty inside and we got some nice outside shooters and people that can feed the ball inside and we have a couple of people who can drive to the basket. If we can get everything going together, we’ve got a lot of weapons where we can score.”

Emilee Gustin and Maddy Hucky, who combined for 20 of Mayer Lutheran’s 28 first half points, then got going as Hucky started hitting jumpers, including one that cut it to 24-17 with 8 minutes to go in the half.

Central responded though with Fox scoring inside and Miller converting an and one to push the lead up to 30-17 with 6 minutes to go. Then it was Gustin’s turn as she scored a pair of buckets inside and hit a 3-pointer, but Grimm hit two triples in the final 4 minutes to keep Central ahead 43-28 at halftime.

Gustin finished with a team-high 23 points for the Crusaders, while Hucky had 18 and Chimielewski added 13. In addition to Grimm, both Bren Fox and Samantha Miller had 19 points for Central.

Miller said the defensive effort continues to key Central as they were looking to complete the MRC season with a perfect conference record.

“Our defense definitely,” she said. “And working our offense and working the ball around makes it easy for us to score and no team can stop us.”

MLHS 28 42 – 70

Central 43 43 – 86

Mayer Lutheran – Emilee Gustin 9 2-6 23, Mya Chimielewski 5 2-2 13, Nicole Klaustermeier 0 0-0 0, Madi Hucky 8 1-1 18, Sophie Flucas 1 1-2 3, Kate Strehlke 2 0-0 4, Olivia Quiram 1 2-4 4, Brooke Paulsrud 0 0-0 0, Symone Jopp 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Shipler 2 0-0 5, TOTALS – 28 8-15 70

Central – Kali Grimm 12 2-4 31, Abby Mackenthun 1 6-9 8, Anna Mackenthun 2 1-2 5, Samantha Miller 8 3-4 19, Bren Fox 8 3-4 19, Mary Wenisch 0 0-1 0, Jayden Fritz 1 0-0 2, Emma Klaustermeier 1 0-0 2, Amanda Geis 0 0-0 0, Eleigh Fritz 0 0-0 0, Kacie Miller 0 0-0 0, Madison Johnson 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 33 15-22 86

Three Pointers – Mayer Lutheran 6 (Gustin 3, Chimielewski, Hucky, Shipler), Central 5 (Grimm 5)

LeSueur-Henderson

Central girls basketball finished off their perfect Minnesota River Conference slate with a dominant road win over LeSueur-Henderson on Friday, 86-49.

The Raiders led 50-30 at halftime, according to head coach Gary Lembcke.

“LeSueur hit six 3s the first half,” said Lembcke. “We picked up our defense the second half to extend our lead. I also felt we moved the ball much better the second half. LeSueur did a good job finding the open player and hitting the 3-point shot.” I

Kali Grimm led Central with 21 points, while Samantha Miller had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Bren Fox had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Abby Mackenthun added 12 points, nine assists and seven steals as well. Anna Mackenthun scored five, Sadie Erickson had three, Eleigh Fritz and Lily Schneider each had two and Mary Wenisch scored one.

Next Up

The Raiders (24-1, 12-0) will conclude the regular season on Thursday, hosting Southwest Christian.

“We want to keep getting better especially when playoffs are just around the corner,” said Lembcke. “We need to keep improving.”

Seeking a third straight state tournament berth, they then will begin the Section 2AA tournament on Feb. 28, hosting a home game at 7 p.m.

Should they advance, the Raiders would travel to Prior Lake for a 2AA quarterfinal on March 3.

Other teams in the section include Belle Plaine, Blue Earth, Fairmont, G-F-W, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Lake Crystal, Maple River, Medford, New Richland-H-E-G, Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, Sibley East, St. Peter, Tri-City United, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Le Sueur-Henderson and Saint James Area.

