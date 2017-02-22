Royals compete in conference meet

The Watertown-Mayer/Waconia/Delano boys swimming and diving team took fourth place at the conference meet Feb. 11, scoring 243 points.

“The team scored 75 more points that they did last year which is a huge improvement,” said coach Drew Sodey.

While the Royals had many strong performances, the top one came in the 100 yard freestyle, where John Kenison led a strong group of WMWD swimmers. Kenison won the conference championship in the event with a winning time of 50.32 seconds, while Wyatt Tesch and Bryce Borland placed fourth and fifth with times of 52.78 and 53.85.

Kenison also led the Royals in the 200 yard freestyle, taking second place in the event with a time of 1:51.52. Colby Kern placed fourth with a time of 1:59.23.

In the 100 breaststroke, Jack Heun finished third (1:09.44) and Adam Bartell placed eighth (1:12.79).

Borland and Bartell finished fifth and sixth in the 200 IM with times of 2:15.51 and 2:20.25.

Tesch and Nick Black delivered a pair of sixth place finishes for the Royals, with Tesch posting a time of 23.86 in the 50 freestyle and Black racing in at 1:06.20 in the 100 backstroke. Thomas Kenison added a seventh place finish in the 500 free with a time of 5:59.42.

In the relays, the Royals were edged out of second place in a pair of races. The Royals’ Kenison, Kern, Borland and Tesch finished 0.11 behind Hutchinson in the 200 free with a time of 1:34.88. In the 400 free, the squad of Tesch, Kern, Borland and Kenison finished with a time of 3:30.37, a second behind Dassel-Cokato Litchfield.

The Royals placed two more groups in the top eight of the 200 and 400 relays, with Bartell, Heun, Per Anderson and Joey Coyle taking sixth in the 200 (1:43.24), and Black, Coyle, Cooper Thompson and Luke Hanson placing eighth in the 400 (4:08.59).

In the 200 medley relay, the Royals team of Black, Heun, Bartell and Anderson finished sixth with a time of 1:56.23.