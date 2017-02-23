Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 110

WACONIA, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF BID

Independent School District No. 110, Waconia, Minnesota, is presently soliciting competitive Prime Contract Bids for Waconia High School Auditorium AV cabling and equipment. Sealed bids in duplicate will be received at Waconia Public Schools ISD No. 110 District Administrative Office, 512 Industrial Blvd. Waconia, MN 55387. No other agent is authorized to receive bids. Bids will be received until 11:00AM local time, on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

The complete Bid Form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid receipt without consent of the Owner. Each bidder shall accompany the Bid Form with a bid security as described in the Instructions to Bidders. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids.

This portion of the project involves AV cabling and equipment for the Auditorium..

Direct communications regarding this Project to the office of the Construction Manager: Jason Peterson ([email protected] ) Kraus-Anderson Construction, 8625 Rendova Street NE, P.O. Box 158, Circle Pines, MN, 55014, Tel: 763-786-7711.

Obtain Bidding Documents, including the Bid Form, Drawings and Specifications, via free electronic download by visiting www.isqft.com. Contact Krystal Burton with any planroom downloading or ordering questions at 763-792-3692 or [email protected] to receive an invite. Printer and Kraus-Anderson will not be responsible for notifying individual parties who obtained documents without completing the checkout process, when Addenda are issued.

Bidding Documents will be available for inspection at the office of the Construction Manager and the office of the Architect: LSE Architects, Inc.; as well as several Builders Exchanges: MHC Dodge Plans, MEDA, Albert Lea, Isqft, St. Cloud, Mid-Minnesota, Rochester, Austin, Mankato, MBEX, South Central, and Southwest.

Independent School District No. 110

Waconia, Minnesota

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

February 23, March 2, 2017

655583