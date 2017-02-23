Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE CERTIFICATE
OF ASSUMED NAME
Minnesota Statutes, 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
Floyds Bar
PRINCIPAL PLACE
OF BUSINESS:
1758 Arboretum Blvd.
Victoria, MN 55386
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Jensens Bar & Grill, Inc.
519 West Elm Street
Norwood Young America, MN
55368
Katie Jo Jensen
519 West Elm Street
Norwood Young America, MN
55368
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: February 14, 2017
SIGNED BY: Katie Jensen
Published in the
Waconia Patriot
February 23, March 2, 2017
654606