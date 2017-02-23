City – CITY OF WATERTOWN

CONDENSED MINUTES

Special Meeting

January 24, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a special meeting of the Watertown City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 by Mayor Steve Washburn in the Council Chambers of Watertown City Hall.

Upon Roll Call the following Council Members were present: Washburn, Deborah Everson, Lindsay Guetzkow, Adam Pawelk and Michael Walters. City Staff present: City Administrator Shane Fineran, City Engineer Andrew Budde and City Planning Consultant Mark Kaltsas. Other visitors and guests were present.

Oath of office was conducted for Mayor Washburn and Council Members Everson and Pawelk.

2. Motion to adopt the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

3. Motion to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

5A. Motion to direct city staff to proceed with the process for completing the 2040 Comprehensive Plan as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

5B. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-09 approving the 2017 legislative priorities statement with the addition of transportation funds for the expansion of highways in Carver County. Motion carried 5-0.

5C. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-09 authorizing the request for quotes for a utility truck. Motion carried 5-0.

5D. Motion to authorize city staff to proceed with the data compilation option (No. 2) including a mailed notice to properties that have been added to the new map or with expanded areas on the map. Motion carried 5-0.

5E. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-14 approving execution of purchase agreement for sale of real property PID: 85.0504020 to Chris McCormick for $5,000. Motion carried 5-0.

5F. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-15 authorizing plans and specifications for the 2017 mill and overlay project. Motion carried 5-0.

5G. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-16 authorizing issuance of a RFP for Madison-Green playground equipment. Motion carried 5-0.

7. Motion to approve the claims roster for 2016 and 2017 as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Meeting was adjourned at 9:26 p.m.

Steve Washburn, Mayor

ATTEST: James A. Bart

Clerk-Treasurer

Note: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed in the office of the Clerk- Treasurer during regular business hours.

Published in the

Carver County News

February 23, 2017

654238