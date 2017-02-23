Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. BONIFACIUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the City Council of St. Bonifacius will hold a Public Hearing on March 8, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers at 8535 Kennedy Memorial Drive, St. Bonifacius, MN.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider a Conditional Use Permit application submitted by Jim Smith. The Council will review a C.U.P. to allow a daycare at 4201 Steiner Street in the Industrial District. Freshwater Community Church is planning to lease a 1,000 sq. ft. area in the Nylac building.

PIN 32-117-24-24-0023

Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed C.U.P. will be heard at this meeting.

By Order of the City Council

Brenda Fisk

Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

February 23, 2017

655502