Owners of resorts, campgrounds and rental businesses required to take aquatic invasive species training

The Department of Natural Resources will offer aquatic invasive species training to owners of lake service provider businesses, so the businesses can legally work on lakes and rivers throughout the state.

Lake service provider businesses include resorts, outfitters and campgrounds that rent or lease boats and other water-related equipment. Business owners must attend training, apply for a permit and pay a $50 application fee every three years to comply with state law.

When the law and permit began in 2012, it applied only to some resorts and outfitters, along with businesses such as marinas, dock haulers, lawn irrigators and others who install or remove equipment from state waters for hire, said April Rust, DNR aquatic invasive species training coordinator.

The law was updated in 2013 to include any business that rents any type of boats or water-related equipment.

“That means resorts and campgrounds that offer equipment to their guests like pontoons, fishing boats or kayaks and canoes as a part of their stay, need training on AIS and this permit,” she said.

Eleven AIS training sessions are planned, starting this month, and a new online training will be available in March. Registration deadlines for in-person training are one week prior to each training. A listing of training sessions is available at dnr.state.mn.us/lsp/calendar.

To register or for more information, visit mndnr.gov/lsp.