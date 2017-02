On Monday February 27th, 2017 at 7 PM the Waconia Township Board will be holding the annual Board of Audit meeting. During this meeting the board will review 2016 financial reporting. The regular township meeting is to follow.

The meeting will be held at the following location:

Waconia Township Hall

12777 102nd Street

Cologne MN 55322

Sue Goede,

Waconia Township Clerk

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

February 23, 2017

655259