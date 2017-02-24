Delphine Griswold

Delphine Evelyn Griswold, age 82, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Internment will be at Ft. Snelling at a later date.

Delphine Evelyn (Waetjen) Griswold was born Feb. 25, 1934 in Camden Twp., the daughter of John and Eveline (Vahl) Waetjen. Delphine attended Country School Dist. #62, St. John’s Parochial and Central High School, all in Norwood Young America. She Confirmed her faith at St. John’s Church, NYA.

On Oct. 10, 1954 she was united in marriage with Albert Griswold at St. John’s Church, NYA. Their union was blessed with four children, Dean, John, Tammy and Phillip.

Delphine was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eveline Waetjen; husband Albert Griswold.

She is survived by her loving family, Dean Griswold of Flordia, John (Bev) Griswold of Princeton, Tammy (Al) Roehlke of Ramsey and Phillip “Pete” Griswold of Princeton. In addition to her children she is survived by 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, brother John (Carol) Waetjen, sisters Carol Noerenberg and LaVonne(Richard) Kroells.