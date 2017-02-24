Wildcat gymnasts head to state

< >

Waconia gymnasts Sydney Shea and Katie Fahrenkamp are heading back to the state meet after another stellar season, as both qualified for the state meet in several events and the all-around.

“[I’m] very happy and excited,” Shea said. “All of the hard work has paid off.”

“It was a good experience last year, so it will be fun to relive it,” said Fahrenkamp.

The two Wildcats competed at the state meet a year ago, with Fahrenkamp qualifying for vault, floor exercise and bars, while Shea made state on beam. This year though, both qualified in the all-around and are set to take on each event.

“It’s exciting to do all four at state,” Fahrenkamp said.

“Knowing that you got so much better,” added Shea.

The dynamic duo led a stellar performance from the Waconia team, as the ‘Cats took second place with a score of 139.675, finishing only behind Mankato West’s 142.175.

“We gave it all that we had and just had fun,” Shea said.

“We all cheered really well,” added Fahrenkamp.

The Scarlets and Wildcats were the class of the Section 2A meet, taking the top two spots in each event. Mankato West edged out Waconia on the vault, bars and floor exercise, while the ‘Cats took the top spot on the beam.

Starting on bars, Fahrenkamp placed second with a score of 9.025, qualifying her for state in that event. Shea finished just out of the qualifying spot with a fifth-place finish (8.375). Caroline Kimmel scored a 7.875, Amanda Fawcett tallied a 7.850 and Katelyn Hawkins scored a 7.750.

Shea blew away the competition on beam, winning the section title with a 9.150. A tiebreaker put Fahrenkamp in fifth (8.750), while Payton Baumann finished seventh (8.300), Rachel Runyon was 10th (8.175) and Abby Larsen scored a 7.950.

Fahrenkamp finished 0.025 points behind the first-place finisher on the floor exercise, taking second with a 9.500. Shea finished seventh (9.100), followed by Fawcett (8.875), Grace Edsill (8.700) and Baumann (8.600).

Finishing up on vault, Shea won another section title with a 9.425. Fahrenkamp qualified for state with a 9.300 (fourth), while Fawcett finished eighth (8.725), Kimmel scored an 8.550 and Larsen posted an 8.325.

And while Shea and Fahrenkamp had qualified in a few individual events, their overall scores put them in the top four of the all-around, sending them to state. Little separated the top four, as 0.550 points was the difference between first and fourth place. Taryn Sellner finished first (36.600), Fahrenkamp was second (36.575), Mikaela Sellner took third (36.400) and Shea placed fourth (36.050).

After earning state berths, Fahrenkamp and Shea are set to compete Feb. 25 at the Sports Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.