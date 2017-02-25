Wildcats battle top tier opponents

The ‘Cats fell to the newly-ranked No. 1 team in the state on Tuesday night and they had the challenge of facing the No. 3 ranked team in AAA on Friday in Orono. The Spartans led start to finish, winning 73-44.

As has been the case for the past few weeks, the difference in the first half was shooting. Waconia got several good shots in the paint and a few on the perimeter but the whole team had a hard time knocking them down. The ‘Cats were nine for 29 in the first half and the Spartans made 16 of their 34 shots.

“I was fairly pleased with how we played in the first half,” coach Carl Pierson said. “I thought we got excellent shots and that we made good decisions with the ball. We didn’t do a great job of slowing down their top scorer, but no one has had much luck with that this season.”

Orono Senior Tori Andrew torched the nets for 21 points in the first half to lead her team to an 18 point advantage at intermission.

Things didn’t really turn around for Waconia in the second half. For the game the ‘Cats shot just 28 percent. They also struggled at the free throw line making only nine of their 19 attempts. Orono had a slight edge in turnovers and rebounding, but they made 27 of their 57 shots (47 percent).

Estelle Marker was the only Wildcat to score in double figures. She had 12 points. Eleven different players scored for the ‘Cats, including Allison Tomes getting her first career varsity points.

“Our Achilles heel continues to be scoring,” Pierson said. “For a couple of weeks now we’ve executed well and got quality shots. We just need to find a few players who will knock the shots down with some consistency.”

Taylor Flemming was the leading rebounder with five. Tess Johnson grabbed three steals.

Waconia 42 Hutchinson 78

The No. 1 ranked Tigers of Hutchinson looked the part of one of the best teams in AAA on Tuesday night as they took it to our Wildcats 78-42.

“The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Pierson said. “They have terrific senior leadership, they are tenacious on defense, and they are on a mission. My hope is that our team was able to take some lessons from that game. We certainly got a first hand look at the kind of team we want to be.”

The ‘Cats trailed all game but were keeping things competitive through most of the first half, trailing by 10 to 12 points. Then with about 6 minutes left in the first frame, the Tigers went on a run keyed by several steals for layups. By the time the run ended the 34-22 Hutch lead had ballooned to a 51-29 halftime advantage, a 17-7 burst to close the half.

19 first half turnovers by Waconia gave the Tigers plenty of extra and easy scoring opportunities.

Hutchinson’s pressure continued to cause the ‘Cats problems in the second half. The Tigers were also impressive with their ability to finish when getting fouled. Hutch had at least seven “and one” opportunities compared to one by the ‘Cats.

Tess Johnson was the only Wildcat to score in double figures, netting all 11 of her points in the first half. Estelle Marker added nine.