Wrestlers split matches at team sections

Joe Hennen secured a 5-2 decision at 160 in Central’s 46-26 loss to ACGC in the Section 4A team tournament on Saturday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

Central wrestling concluded the team portion of their season on Saturday, splitting a pair of matches at the Section 4A team tourney at Trinity School at River Ridge.

Seeded #3, the Raiders opened with a 43-31 win over #6 Trinity, before falling to #2 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 46-26.

Top seeded Sibley East advanced to the Class A state tournament with a 45-27 win over ACGC.

Head coach Darrin Fox said his team wrestled well despite the result.

“I was really happy with the way our kids wrestled on Saturday,” he said. “I thought our kids wrestled hard all the way through our lineup. We didn’t have anybody who gave up or didn’t want to be there.”

Trinity

Central wrestling advanced in the Section 4A team tournament with a 43-31 win over Trinity.

The Raiders left little doubt in their victory as they went up 31-9 in the match before getting two forfeit wins by Sam Meeker and Nick Forner for the final margin.

Isaac Mueller started things off well for Central at 106 as he went up 8-0 after the first period enroute to a win by fall in 3:46.

Wyatt Lemke then added a 10-0 major decision at 113, before Trinity won a 7-2 decision at 120.

“Our guys down below started out really well,” said Fox. “They really set a tone by scoring a lot of points and set an aggressive tone and the rest of the bunch followed that.”

Central then won the three matches with Peter Barth securing a win by fall in 5:22 at 126, Eddie Mendoza dominating a match before getting a pin in 5:21 at 132 and Zeke Dodge battling a state tournament qualifier even before getting a late reversal at 138 for a 2-0 decision.

“There was a lot of offense in that match and a lot of opportunities for both guys,” said Fox. “I was really happy with the way he wrestled.”

Trinity then got a pin a 145, but Wallace Michels put Central ahead 31-9 with a win by fall in 3:40 at 152.

Trinity then threatened with a 13-1 major decision at 160 with Sam Mendoza not giving up the pin and three straight pins to tie the match at 31-all before two forfeit wins by Forner and Meeker closed out the match.

“I thought the start to the day was good,” said Fox, adding preparing for the next match with using different led to the situation of being tied at the end. “We’ll take the two forfeits at the end.”

ACGC

Unlike their quarterfinal match, Central didn’t get off to quite as good of a start in the semifinal match against ACGC.

The Falcons got a third period pin in 5:31 at 106, a 44-second pin at 113 and a 8-0 major decision at 120 for a 16-0 lead.

“You tip your cap to ACGC,” said Fox, recalling the matchup earlier in the season. “We figured we needed to get off to a better start than last time and we got off to basically the same start.”

Peter Barth got Central on the scoreboard with a solid match at 126 where he went up 4-0 after the first period, secured an escape in the second and a two takedowns in the third period for a 9-4 decision.

“It was a real nice turn-around for him and a real nice confidence builder for him to get that match,” said Fox, adding Barth lost a decision to his opponent earlier in the season.

Eddie Mendoza continued a strong effort on the afternoon as he fell behind 5-1 after two periods at 132 and, starting at the bottom, secured a quick escape and got a takedown, gave up an escape before getting a takedown late in the match for a 7-6 decision.

“It was just gutsy,” said Fox. “He just kept wrestling and wears the kid down.”

Issac Elgren then won a second period technical fall (15-0) at 138 to cut the lead to 16-11 ACGC, but the Falcons got a pin at 145.

Wallace Michels then won by fall in 1:38 at 152 and Joe Hennen secured a 5-2 decision at 160, but ACGC then got four straight pins to go ahead 46-20.

“Joe goes out against a kid who beat him last year pretty good and turns that match around,” said Fox. “Just a really smart match and Joe really showed a lot of guts. He really worked hard for that win. I hope that’s a boost for him that he’s getting better.”

With the outcome decided, Nick Forner battled his opponent even in the first period at heavyweight before getting a reversal and a win by pin in 2:49 to close out the match.

“Nick ended the dual really, really well,” said Fox. “Now is the time for Nick where he was a state entrant from last year and he does have experience and needs to wrestle like that. In that match he did.”

Next Up

The Raiders individual wrestlers will next compete at Kimball Area the following Saturday, Feb. 25. The Class A state tournament will be on March 2.

Fox was optimistic about several chances for individuals chances to qualify for state or even improve on last year’s solid finishes.

“With two returning entrants we feel good about them,” he said of Forner and Michels. “There’s probably three or four other kids that we feel good about with the way they are wrestling where they can do some damage.”

