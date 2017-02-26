Waconia battles in close section match

< >

The hopes of the Waconia wrestling team were quickly dashed to pieces on Saturday night, just as the Wildcats experienced one of the biggest highs of the season.

“It was probably the biggest heartbreaking loss for me as a coach,” said coach Kelly Wagener.

The ‘Cats and Tigers of Hutchinson were locked in a grueling battle in the semifinals of the Section 2AA wrestling tournament Feb. 18, with the meeting going down to the last match. Waconia had trailed for the entirety of dual, yet rallied late to take a lead.

With two matches remaining, Waconia trailed by one.

“They had a horse left, we had a horse left,” Wagener said of the two sides’ remaining ranked wrestlers.

Waconia had No. 6 Jake Hawkins, while Hutchinson had No. 7 Chandler Kurth. Hawkins went first at 220, delivering a huge momentum swing with a pin 1 minute, 3 seconds in, sending the fans in purple to their feet and putting the ‘Cats up by five.

“Hawkins, he thrives under the big lights,” Wagener said.

Unfortunately for Waconia, Hutchinson still had one of their best wrestlers left. While Bobby Fleming outlasted his counterpart that went against Hawkins, his valiant effort fell just short. The senior wrestler who had been a part of the resurgence of Waconia’s upper weight classes, was in the unenviable position of taking on the opposition’s best wrestler, and ultimately fell. Wagener said he was proud of Fleming’s effort, and it is a tough spot for the match to be decided at heavyweight.

And while the comeback fell just short, Waconia put up a big fight against Hutchinson.

Riese White got the ‘Cats started, losing in a close 3-2 decision.

“Riese White did a great job,” Wagener said. “Overall he wrestled a good match.”

Along with White, the other young wrestlers for Waconia – Jim and Will Burroughs went against more experienced wrestlers, with the goal of keeping the points low, which they did.

“Will and Jim wrestling two of their better kids, they did their job,” Wagener said.

Hutchinson then adjusted to avoid Garrett Vos, who won easily with a first period pin. And while Waconia fell behind further, they still had their upperclassmen left to rally the team.

Tyler Wagener got the comeback started with a pin, combined with a win from Justin Schultz, Waconia started to get back into the match. Cade Mueller and Alex Logelin then came in and delivered a blow to the Tigers, with Mueller winning an 8-0 major decision and Logelin winning 5-4 in the final seconds.

“Cade is wrestling unbelievable right now,” Kelly Wagener said. “[And Logelin] came up huge.”

The match then came down to the final few matches, with Waconia ultimately losing 29-28.

But while the loss stings, Waconia has an opportunity to come out firing this weekend, as they try to send a large portion of their team to the state tournament.

Waconia 49 St. Peter 18

The Wildcats started out the state tournament on Feb. 16, when they hosted St. Peter, downing the Saints 49-18.

“The kids came out four their last home dual and wrestled well,” Kelly Wagener said.

Jim Burroughs and Vos picked up bonus points early, as Burroughs won by fall and Vos recorded a technical fall.

Tim Stapleton then won by a 3-2 decision and Tyler Wagener won by technical fall.

Waconia’s final three wins (minus two forfeits) came by fall, as Mueller, Gluck and Hawkins all pinned their opponents.