Mackenthun’s recongized on floor of state House

Mackenthun’s Fine Foods was recently recognized on the floor of the state House of Representatives for 100 years of serving the local community. Pictured, from left, are Rep. Jim Nash, Jessa Mackenthun Theis, Jaime Mackenthun, and Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt. (Submitted photo)

A Waconia institution was recently recognized on the floor of the state House of Representatives for a century of serving the local community.

Mackenthun’s Fine Foods in Waconia was honored by the Minnesota House of Representatives during the House floor session on Monday, Feb. 6. Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) presented the Mackenthun family with a House Resolution to commemorate 100 years in the grocery business. Jaime Mackenthun and Jessa Mackenthun Theis, fifth generation co-owners, were present for the reading and acceptance of the resolution from Nash.

Nash shared the story of Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, noting it is the oldest, longest-running grocery organization in the state of Minnesota, dating back to the 1900’s when August Mackenthun opened his meat market in Plato. August’s son, Arthur, left Plato in 1917 headed to Waconia to open what we know today as Mackenthun’s Fine Foods. The family tradition continued with Arthur’s son, Marvin. He worked in the family store until he went to serve his country in WWII. Marvin would return to Waconia and open a full-line grocery store.

Marvin’s son, Kim, started working in the family store as soon as he was old enough to sort pop bottles and bag potatoes. The history continues as Kim’s son, Jaime, and daughter, Jessa, are now co-owners in the business and have children of their own who are also starting to work at the store. The Mackenthun’s have recently expanded the business with the purchase of two stores in the Lonsdale and Montgomery communities.

The Mackenthun’s are known for their deep commitment to the Waconia community and the food industry as a whole. They have been acknowledged with multiple industry awards from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the National Grocers Association, the Minnesota Grocers Association, and Progressive Grocer, just to name a few.

Kim, Jaime, and Jessa are all long supporters of the Minnesota Grocers Association. They have each served or are serving in leadership capacities of the organization. Kim served two terms as MGA Chairman and was presented with the MGA Outstanding Grocer Award in 2001. Most recently, he was inducted into the MGA’s Hall of Fame for his contributions to the food industry of Minnesota.