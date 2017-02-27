‘Cats soar past Tigers

< >

The Waconia boys basketball team defeated Hutchinson 88-74 on Feb. 14, moving the Wildcats’ win streak to four games.

“We hope that we are starting to build, but we have to get a lot better defensively,” coach Pat Hayes said.

The Waconia offense moved well, scoring 88 points on 20 assists.

“It was a good game for us, but it wasn’t a perfect game for us by any means,” Hayes said.

The Wildcats got off to an early lead thanks to some good shooting from Carter Damlo and Nick Fulford. Dillon Whittaker then got going inside for some tough baskets.

Though Hutchinson hung around, a late burst from Charlie Gove put the ‘Cats up nine at the half. The junior guard scored Waconia’s last nine points in the half, including a pull up jumper with 6 seconds left on the clock.

The ‘Cats kept the Tigers at bay in the second half, outscoring Hutchinson 43-38.

Fulford led Waconia in scoring with 23, followed by Whittaker (20), Gove (18), Damlo (12), PJ Hayes (7), Derek Feltmann (6) and Ryan Biehn (2).

Gove and PJ Hayes led the ‘Cats with five and four steals respectively, while Fulford had a team-high nine rebounds, with Whittaker adding seven.