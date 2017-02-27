Juliana H. Meyer, age 89 of St. Bonifacius, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Haven Home in Maple Plain.

Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius; visitation was Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the Mass all at the church; interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Juliana Helena (Schindler) Meyer was born on December 10, 1927 in Chaska, MN, the daughter of Robert and Julia (Gestach) Schindler. She was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. On June 11, 1947, Juliana was united in marriage to Harvey W. Meyer at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska.

Juliana was proud to be a dairy farmer’s wife. She also enjoyed working at Hardee’s and being a cashier at Home Laundry. She loved playing the piano and organ, polka music, embroidering, cross stitching and a good game of cards, sheep head being her favorite. Most of all she loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Juliana is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Julia Schindler; husband Harvey Meyer; son Douglas Meyer; grandson Brian Maass; great-grandson Mason Maass; son-in-law Robert Maass; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gerald Schrempp; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Kenneth Diethelm, Orla and Walter Muhs, Jack Carlin.

Juliana is survived by her loving family: children and spouses Judy and Ron Maas of Maple Plain, Rosemary and Douglas Piotrowski of Stilwell, KS, Diana Maass of Delano, Delbert and Susan Meyer of Waconia, Leon Meyer of Fort Smith, AR, Richard and Dana Meyer of St. Bonifacius; grandchildren Geoffrey (Jodi) Maass, Timothy (Julia) Maass, Julie (Bart) Kusske, Joann (Ken) Krueger, Teresa Maas, Craig J. Maas, Angela (Victor) Littleton, Jeremy (Jessica) Meyer, Taylor (Nicole) Gilbertson, Paul Meyer, Thomas Piotrowski, Megan Meyer; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister Margaret Diethelm of Victoria; brothers and sisters-in-law Robert and Judy Schindler of Hector, Howard and Betty Meyer of Pea Ridge, AR, Leona Carlin of Battle Ground, WA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers are Geoffrey Maass, Timothy Maass, Julie Kusske, Bart Kusske, Joann Krueger, Ken Krueger, Teresa Maas, Craig J. Maas, Angela Littleton, Jeremy Meyer, Taylor Gilbertson, Paul Meyer, Thomas Piotrowski, Megan Meyer.

