Nora Irene Adam, 85

Nora was ushered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on Saturday morning, January 28, 2017 at the age of 85. She left suddenly, “with her boots on” as she always said she would like to go. She lived a life of service to others. Nora was a daughter, mother, grandmother, friend, mentor, and confidant who was loved and respected by all who knew her.

Born Nora Irene Moffatt, November 28, 1931 in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, she knew her calling was of service at a very early age. Nora graduated the top of her class from nursing school in 1952. A few months later, this city girl would marry the love of her life, a farm boy who was a recent seminary graduate. Within a short time, the couple left for the mission fields in Latin America. Nora served with her late husband, Lorenz, as Moravian missionaries in Nicaragua and Honduras. She was not only an RN caring for sick patients; Nora trained and educated men and women in isolated jungle villages about disease prevention. During her 20 years of service in Latin America, Nora became fluent in both the Miskito and Spanish languages.

After returning to the United States, Nora served churches with her husband in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida, Michigan and California. She also worked as an RN at Waconia Ridgeview Hospital and the Wilson Center in Northfield, MN. Nora lived in Waconia for the past 12 years. She was an active volunteer at Ridgeview Hospital Imaging Department, Lake Auburn Moravian Church, Relay for Life, Westview Acres as an “angel” to new residents and residents who needed a helping hand and other community events.

Nora was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 63 years, Lorenz; her son, Brian Adam; her parents, William and Mary Moffatt; brothers, Bill, Jack and Herb Moffatt, all from Edmonton, Alberta Canada.

Nora is survived; by her son, Murray Adam and his wife, Genine of Waconia; her grandson, Loren Adam of Saipan; her granddaughter, Lindsay Adam of Minneapolis; their mother, Deborah Adam of Circle Pines; sister-in-law, Avis Moffatt of Edmonton; nephew, John Moffatt of Edmonton; niece, Linda Moffatt of Qualicum Beach, BC; and step grandson, Khris Lorence of Halfway, Oregon and many relatives and friends.

A Celebration Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Auburn Moravian Church, 7460 Victoria Drive, Victoria, Minnesota. Visitation (a gathering of family and friends) will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Memorial and remembrance gifts are requested by the family to be given to the Board of World Mission at the Moravian Church, 1021 Center Street, PO Box 1245, Bethlehem, PA 18016-1245, or Ridgeview Home Care (Hospice), 500 S. Maple St., Waconia, MN 55387.