Crusaders score 100 points

There was no shortage of points in the conference matchup between the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders and the Tri-City United Titans Friday night, as the Crusaders bested the Titans 100-90.

“Everybody is excited about scoring 100, I’m more concerned about the 90,” joked coach Kris Gustin.

The scoring burst from Mayer Lutheran came when the Crusaders weren’t able to play to their strengths. TCU played tight defensively, keeping Mayer Lutheran’s sharpshooters covered beyond the arc – limiting them to only five three pointers. The Titans also protected the ball well, not allowing Mayer Lutheran to turn steals into transition points (only seven steals in the win).

“For us to score that many points without the three pointer as a weapon is encouraging,” Gustin said.

But what the Crusaders did do well was attack the paint. Mayer Lutheran was tough inside with strong drives to the rim, while also getting a monster game from Olivia Quiram.

“Olivia Quiram played phenomenal,” Gustin said.

The junior forwards was unstoppable inside, scoring a team-high 27 points. She also picked up nine rebounds and five blocks.

Mya Chmielewski also excelled in the win, tallying 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Maddy Hucky and Nicole Klaustermeier also reached double figures, scoring 16 and 14 respectively.

Emilee Gustin, Sophie Flucas and Klaustermeier chipped in on the assists with six, four and four.

The win Friday came on the heels of a loss at Norwood Young America Feb. 14, when the Crusaders lost 86-70.

“Obviously Norwood is a really, really good team,” Kris Gustin said. “We didn’t play poorly, they just played really well.”

A strong first half from the Raiders propelled them to a win, outscoring the Crusaders 43-28 in the opening half.

Mayer Lutheran nearly matched Norwood Young America in the second (43-42), yet could not overcome the deficit.

Emilee Gustin led the Crusaders with 23 points, while Hucky scored 18 and Chmielewski added 13.