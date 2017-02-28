Community & People • Education • Faith Souper Bowl of Caring Published February 28, 2017 at 9:02 am By Adam Gruenewald On the day of the big game on Sunday, sixth-graders from All Saints Lutheran Church held the annual “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. This event raises awareness that not everyone gets to eat lots of food during the NFL championship. Instead there are folks who worry about where their next meal is coming from. The sixth-graders stood at the doors as people exited worship and collected money in soup pots. $296.64 was raised and given to the NYA food shelf. Pictured are Linda Worm from the food shelf and sixth graders Norah Erickson and Morgan Schultz. (Submitted photo)