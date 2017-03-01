Central boys close out season with three wins, earn #4 seed

Kellen Erpenbach scored 18 points in Central’s 72-68 win over Mayer Lutheran last Tuesday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

Central boys’ basketball won all three games this past week to conclude the regular season as they earned a home playoff game.

The Raiders defeated rival Mayer Lutheran on Tuesday, 72-68, Mound Westonka on Thursday, 79-51, and LeSueur-Henderson on Friday, 85-79.

Seeded #4 in the north subsection of 2AA, Central boys basketball (17-9, 6-6) will face #5 Belle Plaine in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The Raiders defeated Belle Plaine 55-44 on the road Jan. 13 and 67-61 on Feb. 16 in NYA.

Should they advance, the Raiders would travel to New Prague for a 2AA quarterfinal against #1 Jordan, #8 LeSueur-Henderson or #9 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Central lost twice to Jordan, by a 73-65 margin at home on Jan. 30 and 90-79 on the road on Feb. 10.

The section 2AA north subsection final will be at MSU-Mankato at 7:45 p.m. on March 13, with the Section 2AA final at MSU-Manktato at 8 p.m. on March 17.

Mayer Lutheran

In yet another thrilling rivalry game, Central emerged victorious over Mayer Lutheran as they held on for a 72-68 win in NYA last Tuesday.

After a back and forth affair for much of the game, Central seemed to pull away late as they built a 58-49 advantage with under 8 minutes left including a pair of corner triples from Carter Clemensen and Kellen Erpenbach, a nice pass by Clemensen for a Reed Wischnack score inside and Logan Corlett knocking down a pair at the free throw line.

“It wasn’t pretty but we kept battling all night,” said Erpenbach. “Even when we got down there at the end, we came back and kept battling.”

Central head coach Tom Doyscher said the Raiders utilized three different defensive schemes to prevent Mayer Lutheran from getting into a rhythm.

“They are a good team,” he said. “They are tough to stop defensively for us… It’s just a dog fight.”

Not relenting, the Crusaders came charging back as they went on 9-1 run as Branden Carlson hit a 3-pointer, McHayl Diedrick converted a jumper, Baden Noennig got a putback and, after a Erpenbach free throw, Mitchell Johnson scored inside to cut it to 59-58 with about 5 minutes left.

“We were just trying to keep playing and not let the score affect us and just keep playing hard,” said Erpenbach.

Central’s Zach Stockman then scored inside and the Raiders later took a 63-58 lead, but Baden Noennig made 3-of-4 from the line on two trips and Cole Hagen knocked down a triple to put the Crusaders up 64-63 with 2 minutes to go as the intensity increased.

Wasting no time, Erpenbach hit a 3-pointer to put Central back ahead and ignite the Raiders faithful, and Central, who shot just 15-24 from the line for the game, then made 6-of-6 down the stretch for the victory.

“We’re a good free throw shooting team, but not tonight,” said Erpenbach. “We didn’t hit right away but at the very, very end we hit our free throws when we needed to.”

The game started well for both teams as Baden Noennig and Garrett Tjernagel got to the rim for Mayer Lutheran and Carter Clemensen and Cade Zellmann sparked Central as the teams went back and forth and were tied 34-all at halftime. Notably Cade Zellmann had numerous offensive rebounds for Central as he gave them a spark.

“That’s energy right there,” said Erpenbach. “When you can get second chances, your percentages go way up.”

Neither team gained much of an edge in the second half until Cole Hagen hit a 3-pointer to put Mayer Lutheran ahead 48-44 with about 12 minutes to go and Central responded with a 14-1 run for the late advantage before the Crusaders responded.

Noennig had a game-high 23 points for Mayer Lutheran while Erpenbach scored 18 points for Central.

Mayer Lutheran had nine 3-pointers in the game, including four by Kobey Woolhouse.

“They are good shooters but we had to close out high and run them off the 3-point line,” said Erpenbach.

Doyscher said keeping Woolhouse to four made 3-pointers was big.

“We tried to find out where he was all the time,” said “(Woolhouse), (Noennig) and (Hagen). Just know where they were.”

Doyscher was pleased with the win.

“I don’t think we finished that game all that well but we got it done,” said Doyscher. “This time of the year, that’s all that matters.”

Erpenbach said the MRC and rivalry win helps his team as they close out the regular season.

“It just boosts our confidence,” he said. “We’re going to try to get some momentum headed into tournament time. We want to be our best at tournament time.”

Mound Westonka

Defeating the same team twice in a season is never an easy task, but Central proved to be more than up for the challenge in a 79-51 home win over Mound Westonka on Thursday.

Head coach Tom Doyscher said coming off an emotion win over Mayer Lutheran and the rescheduling of the game made for a potentially difficult situation.

“I think it’s a hard game to play,” said Doyscher of the rescheduled game. “We did what we had to do. There were stretches in there where we played pretty well.”

While they led just 8-7 in the early going, the Raiders put the game away with 10-0 run.

Carter Clemensen hit a jumper, Cade Zellmann scored on a drive, Kellen Erpenbach scored inside, Nathan Worm hit a jumper and Erpenbach added another score on a drive for a 18-7 lead midway through the first half.

With Kellen Erpenbach guiding the offense to the tune of 10 first-half points and 13 for the game, Central also got a big boost of the bench from Reilly O’Neil.

“He surely has the offensive skill,” said Doyscher, adding mixing in big men O’Neil, Nathan Worm and Reed Wischnack into the lineup off the bench is key. “We try to get Nathan, Reilly and Reed all minutes because when you get into the tournament you don’t know who is going to end up having to play a big role. You got to be ready.”

O’Neil scored seven of his nine points in the first half off, providing a spark with a putback and a score inside before hitting a 3-pointer for a 31-19 lead with about 3 minutes to go before halftime.

O’Neil said he tries to bring energy off the bench.

“I get to watch a little bit to see what they are doing defensively so I get a little bit of a head start,” said O’Neil as he adjusts his game to the opponent.

O’Neil said while his minutes have varied all season, his preparation hasn’t.

“I’m always expecting to come in and give a lot of energy of the bench and put up some points,” he said. “Just help my team in any way I can.”

The Raiders went up 37-23 at halftime with Erpenbach putting the finishing touches on the half with a late bucket, and Central put Mound Westonka with another second half run.

“We finished it strong,” said Doyscher. “It is what it is and we got it done and it’s a win in the record book.”

Leading 41-30 early in the half, the Raiders started firing shots from distance during a 16-0 run as Logan Corlett splashed home a triple, Corlett passed to Cade Zellmann for a bucket, Zellmann stole the ball and took it in for a layup, Corlett hit a 3-pointer, Carter Clemensen swished a triple from the corner and Corlett knocked down another 3-pointer for a 57-30 advantage with under 10 minutes to go.

O’Neil said the win was important as Central was focused on closing the season well for a solid subsection seed.

“Just as long as we compete any win is good especially at this time of the year,” said O’Neil. “If we play the way we did tonight, move the ball and play good defense, I think we have a chance of beating anybody. I don’t think there is a team at least ahead of our schedule that we can’t handle and I know our goal is to make it to state this year.”

Le Sueur-Henderson

The Raiders concluded the Minnesota River Conference and regular season with a road win over Le Sueur-Henderson on Friday, 85-79.

Central led 46-42 at halftime and hung onto a late win over the Giants.

Kellen Erpenbach and Carter Clemensen paced the Raiders with 26 and 25 points, respectively, while Cade Zellmann also was in double figures with 12.

Logan Corlett added nine points, Zach Stockman had five, Reed Wischnack added four and Nathan Worm and Reilly O’Neil each had two.

