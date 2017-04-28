Central baseball edges Southwest Christian

The Central bench attempts to get the offense going in a 1-0 victory over Southwest Christian at Cologne on Friday. Left. shortstop Carter Clemensen fires the ball to first for an out. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

Central baseball split a pair of games this past week, defeating Southwest Christian on Friday at home, 1-0, and losing to Jordan on the road on Saturday, 5-4.

Southwest Christian

An early run and a stellar pitching performance proved to be enough for Central in a 1-0 victory over section opponent Southwest Christian on Friday in Cologne.

In a fantastic pitching duel between Central’s Cade Zellmann and the Stars’ Graham Burke, hits were few and far between and strikeouts came in bunches.

The only run of the game came in the first inning when Kellen Erpenbach reached on a 1-out error, stole second and then scored on a double by Matthew Johnson.

“Kellen gave me a sign knowing he was throwing a curve ball so I sat back and waited for it and drove it out there,” said Johnson, who managed solid contact in his second and third at bats as well. “He threw pretty well, threw a lot of strikes and was really consistent.”

Burke settled in though, allowing just three more baserunners on a error and two walks, while striking out 12 over six innings.

Zellmann proved to be up to the task as well, giving up three hits, two walks and striking out six in 6 2/3 innings.

“He pitched a great game,” said Johnson. “It was a great game by him. It makes easier on the defense.”

Jordan Harms did come on in the seventh inning with two on, getting the final batter to flyout to left.

Head coach Jon Wroge added his praise for Zellmann as well.

“He got after it,” he said of Zellmann’s second start of the season. “Cade just made great pitches.”

Jordan

The Raiders dropped a tough conference game on Saturday, losing at Jordan by a 5-4 score.

Central was ahead 4-0 in the game, but the Hubmen were able to comeback in the game.

In the second, Matthew Johnson reached on a walk, took second on a bunt by Cade Zellmann and scored on a RBI single by Matthew Brinkmann for a 1-0 lead. They then added three more runs in the third inning as Carter Clemensen led off with a hit, reached second on a bunt, took third on a passed ball and scored on a missed squeeze. Zach Stockman then reached on an outfield error, taking second and after a walk by Matthew Johnson, scored on a squeeze by Zellmann. Caleb Hormann followed with a RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

Jordan then scored two runs in the third as they took advantage of an error, a run in the fourth inning, one in the fifth on three consecutive hits and one in the sixth for the winning run.

“We left eight guys on base so that really hurt,” said Wroge. “That’s something we’re going to have to do is make adjustments.”

Next Up

The Raiders (4-3, 2-2) next traveled to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Tuesday, before traveling to Tri-City United in a makeup game on Thursday, hosting Annandale on Friday, April 28, traveling to Sibley East on May 1 and traveling to Belle Plaine for a doubleheader on May 4.

