Crusaders pitchers get two shut-outs

The Mayer Lutheran baseball team rode strong pitching performance to a pair of wins, as Nic Voelker and Alex Baumann each picked up complete-game shutout wins on the mound. Voelker struck out eight while limiting Heritage Christian Academy to four hits in a 1-0 win, while Baumann struck out seven and limited West Lutheran to two hits in a 6-0 win.

Against Heritage Christian Academy, the Crusaders only had one hit but they made it count. With the game tied 0-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Brock Hoese walked before moving to third on a single from Baumann. Hoese later scored on an error to give Mayer Lutheran the 1-0 win.

Mayer Lutheran then traveled to US Bank Stadium Friday night, where they got consistent offense in the 6-0 win, scoring in four different innings.

The Crusaders opened the game with a pair of runs in the first. Baumann and Voelker both singled, leading to an RBI double from Matt Menth and an RBI from Baden Noennig.

A single from Hoese in the second led to an RBI single from Baumann, putting Mayer Lutheran up 3-0 early.

Mitch Johnson crossed the plate in the fourth inning to add another run, before the Crusaders added two more runs in the fifth. Voelker and Menth singled, leading to a two-RBI double from Nick Pallas.