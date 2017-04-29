Royals split four games

The Watertown-Mayer softball team went back-and-forth with Rockford April 18, but unfortunately for the Royals, the Rockets ended up on top in the final inning in the 10-8 thriller.

The Royals opened up the game with a pair of runs in the first inning. Emilie Anderson and Karly Swanson both got on base, leading to a two-run single from Nikki McDonald. Watertown-Mayer then added a third run in the second inning, as Emma Duske singled and was moved over on a sacrifice from Anderson before scoring on a single from Swanson.

The Rockets returned fire with six runs in the bottom of the second, then added two more in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.

The Royals refused to back down however, scoring five more runs.

In the sixth inning, Duske led-off in spectacular fashion, hitting a solo shot to center on the second pitch of the at-bat. After an out, three consecutive walks loaded the bases, leading to scores off the bats of Madelyn Vargo and Britta Haataja.

After two more runs from Rockford, Watertown-Mayer trailed 10-6 heading into the seventh inning. Madissen Burns walked and Duske singled to start the inning, leading to a pair of passed balls scoring the two runners. The Royals cut the deficit to two, but could not complete the comeback.

Duske led Watertown-Mayer with three hits, McDonald had two, while Vargo and Swanson each had one.

Watertown-Mayer 5 Mound Westonka 11

A strong outing from the Whitehawks doomed the Royals Thursday afternoon, as Mound Westonka tallied 15 hits in the 11-5 win.

The Royals took a 3-1 lead midway through the third before the Whitehawks scored 10 runs over the next three innings.

In the third, Duske singled and Anderson walked to put runners on, leading to an RBI single from Swanson and a two-RBI double from Janessa Berrios.

In the fifth, Swanson and Carly Graff singled before Berrios batted in Swanson on a hard ground ball. Then in the seventh, Swanson doubled before scoring on a single from Abby Derner.

Swanson led the Royals with three hits, while Duske, Anderson, Graff, Derner and Berrios each had one.

Watertown-Mayer 10 Litchfield 9

The Royals overcame a seven-run inning from the Dragons with consistent offense and four runs in the final inning to win 10-9 on a walk-off single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Watertown-Mayer trailed 9-6 but came up with a clutch rally. Graff walked, Vargo singled and Morgan Mattson reached on an error to load the bases with no outs.

A double from Duske drove in the first two runs and a ground ball from Anderson tied the game with two outs.

Swanson then stepped up with a chance to win the game, and did exactly that. The sophomore drove a grounder into the gap toward left field, scoring Duske for the winning run. The winning hit was one of three on the day for Swanson, who also drove in two runs.

While the Royals had to find the game-winner late in the game, the offense was ready from the get-go.

In the first inning, Anderson scored Duske on a single to left and McDonald plated Anderson on a sacrifice fly to right.

The Royals then added three more runs in the second inning, getting four consecutive hits with two outs. Duske started the run with a single, Anderson drove in the run on a single, Swanson doubled to plate another run and Berrios singled to put Watertown-Mayer up 5-1.

Litchfield responded in a big way by scoring seven in the the third inning and added a ninth run in the top of the seventh.

Watertown-Mayer also tallied a run in the fourth, with Graff scoring Anderson on a single.

The Royals tallied 13 runs – three from Swanson; two from Duske, Anderson, Berrios and Graff; and one from both Vargo and Jordan Winter.

Watertown-Mayer 2 Tri-City United

The Royals competed a busy week with a loss, falling 8-2 at the hands of Tri-City United.

TCU mustered eight runs on only seven hits, while Watertown-Mayer scored two on six hits.

The Royals two runs came in the second and fifth innings. Berrios singled in the second before scoring on a passed ball and Anna Duske scored Vargo on a single in the fifth.

Anna Duske and McDonald each finished with two hits, while Berrios and Anderson both had one.