Crusaders outscore opponents 48-14

The Crusaders finished up a busy and successful week with an 11-1 win over Heritage Christian Academy Friday evening. The dominant win was just one of three double-digit wins for the Crusaders, who outscored their opponents 48-14 in three wins and one loss.

“I think it’s our defense,” Tina Saulsbury said was the reason for the team’s hot start.

“[It’s] defense mainly, but also our batting has gotten a lot better and were’ doing really good with that also,” added Mallory Kuntz.

The defense was in shutdown-mode Friday, as Saulsbury picked up a win on the mound in five innings while limiting Heritage Christian Academy to three hits.

“I think she did amazing – her pitching was the bomb,” said Kuntz. “And her hitting was good. She always comes in clutch with those hits. I just always know she’ll be on base.”

Saulsbury, who has only allowed 21 hits in 37 innings this season, added another weapon to her game on Friday. The junior pitcher has been working on a curve ball and threw it in game for the first time to pick up an inning-ending strikeout.

“It was really exciting because I just learned the pitch, and I’m not familiar with it, so I was just throwing it for practice,” Saulsbury said. “I threw it and I was so excited because it actually went where I wanted it to go, so it was really fun to throw it.”

While Saulsbury has been dominant on the mound, the Crusaders have gotten production throughout the lineup and at all positions on defense, leading to lop-sided wins.

“We played really well as a whole team,” Saulsbury said. “It wasn’t just individual players – it was one full team effort.”

“And we got three up, three down, which is awesome,” Kuntz said of the rhythm on defense. “That just keeps the game going and the pace going good.”

In games like the one Friday, where Mayer Lutheran is flowing on offense and defense, the energy level is heightened.

“We are so hyper, we are always shouting, we’re always jumping, it’s such a fun atmosphere to be around,” Saulsbury said.

“It’s upbeat and the fans get into it too, so I think that contributes to our team also,” added Kuntz.

Mayer Lutheran tallied nine hits from six different batters in the win, led by Chmielewski’s two hits and four RBIs, as well as Kuntz’s two hits and three RBIs.

“She played really at first [base], she caught everything,” Saulsbury said of Kuntz. “Her hits were clutch. I think she did really well.”

Taylor Gabbert also had two hits in the win, while Kate Strehlke drove in a pair of runs.

Mayer Lutheran 16 Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 5

The Crusaders started the week with a big win over the Bulldogs, scoring 16 runs on 15 hits.

five Crusaders had multi-hit games while nine in total had at least one hit.

Saulsbury and Corrigan led the offensive attack with two and three hits respectively, while both drove in two runs and scored three a piece.

Gabbert, Kuntz and Sophie Flucas each had two hits, while Chmielewski, Strehlke, Symone Jopp and Anna Baumann all had one.

Flucas and Gabbert picked up two RBIs each, while Kuntz, Strehlke, Jopp and Baumann all had one.

Saulsbury picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven, allowing three hits and no earned runs in a complete-game win.

Mayer Lutheran 4 Belle Plaine 5

On April 18, the Crusaders held a late lead, but a few errors led to a 5-4 loss in Belle Plaine.

After trailing 1-0 through three innings, Mayer Lutheran tallied four runs in the fourth and the fifth.

In the fourth, Chmielewski singled in the lead-off spot, leading to an RBI double from Saulsbury and an RBI from Flucas.

Then in the fifth, Baumann homered in the lead off spot and the speed of Gabbert led to a fourth run for Mayer Lutheran. The junior bunted to get on board, moved over to second on a ground ball, then stole third base – which led to an error and Gabbert crossing the plate.

The 4-1 lead would not hold however, as a few errors lead to Belle Plaine narrowly pulling out the win.

Saulsbury picked up the loss despite a solid outing on the mound – throwing seven strikeouts in six innings while limiting the Tigers to four hits and one earned run.

Mayer Lutheran 17 St. Clair 4

The Crusaders bats could not be stopped on Thursday, as Mayer Lutheran poured in 17 runs in the win over St. Clair.

Gabbert led the way with four hits, while Chmielewski, Saulsbury and Jopp all had two. Kuntz and Strehlke each had one hit in the win

Chmielewski and Saulsbury each drove in three runs, Gabbert and Anna Asmus picked up two RBIs each, while Kuntz, Strehlke and Jopp all had one.

Asmus picked up the win on the mound, striking out four in five innings.