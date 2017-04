To the editor,

I’m a [Sun Patriot Newspapers] reader and have an idea for you, how about some “what if Clinton got elected” cartoons.?‘There is a lot of material in this subject area.

My hind end is getting tired seeing the past years of ideologue sycophant lackey liberal progressive cartoons. Spare us your one sided political views.

I don’t capitalize tyrants.

Rick Jostrom

Mound