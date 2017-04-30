Royals compete in Rockford

Competing in Rockford April 18, the Watertown-Mayer track and field team won five events – Tyarra English-Paulson in the 200 meter (27.27 seconds) and 400 (1:03.51), Ellie Ernhart in the 800 (2:43.94), Ailsa Gilbert in the triple jump (36 feet, 9 inches), McKail Hertzog in the 110 hurdles (17.13) and a girls victory in the 4×800 relay (11:18.60).

The girls sprinters had a strong showing overall, placing seven runners in the top four in the 100, 200 and 400. Gilbert took second in the 100 (13.69) with McKenna McCleary in fourth (13.89). And in addition to English-Paulson’s wins in the 200 and 400, Ashley Olson took fourth in both events (29.46 and 1:06.83) while Lauren Osborn took third in the 400 (1:05.71).

Brevin Williams had a good day for the boys in the field, taking second in all three jumping events. The junior cleared 5-10 in the high jump, 38-6 ½ in the triple jump and 19-1 ½ in the long jump.

Derrick Bakke also placed in a few events for the boys, taking second in the 400 (57.03) and third in the 200 (24.77).

Wesley Burns also picked up a top-four finish for the boys, taking fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.62).

For the girls, Sydney Hules took second in the 100 hurdles (18.01), Anarosa Oscarson placed second in the high jump (4-8), while two of the relay teams finished in second as well. The 4×200 team was just 0.13 out of first place with a time of 2:02.00 and the 4×400 team took second with a time of 4:37.91.

Annandale meet

At the Annandale Heart of the Lakes Invite April 20, the Watertown-Mayer girls track and field team had a good showing, winning four events. Tyarra English-Paulson won both the 200 meter dash (27.06 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (47.67), while Ashley Olson won the 1,600 (5:54.28) and Ailsa Gilbert won the 100 hurdles (15.64).

English-Paulson and Gilbert also had a pair of second-place finishes, as English-Paulson took second in the 100 (13.07) and Gilbert finished second in the long jump (15 feet, 1.5 inches).

Also recording top finishes for the girls, was Lauren Osborn taking third in the 400 (1:04.36) and Sydney Hules placing fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.97).

The Royals finished fourth in two of the relays, finishing the 4×200 in a time of 1:55.98 and the 4×400 in 4:30.81.

Jack Heun and McKail Hertzog turned in second-place finishes for the boys, as Heun finished the 1,600 with a time of 5:00.53 and Hertzog ran the 110 hurdles in 16.91 seconds.

Blake Blackketter picked up a third-place finish for Watertown-Mayer in the shot put with a throw of 43-4 and Hertzog finished fifth in the 300 hurtles with a time of 45.55.

Brevin Williams turned in a trio of top-eight finishes for the Royals, placing fourth in the triple jump (36-11 1/2), seventh in the high jump (5-2) and eighth in the long jump (17-8 1/2). Ben Hess also placed in the triple jump, taking eighth (36-1).