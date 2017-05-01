Bands announced for Stiftungsfest

Johnny Holms Band will returns to Stiftungfest on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Submitted photos)

With organizers well into the planning process, the main bands have been officially announced for the 2017 Stiftungsfest celebration in NYA.

Johnny Holm Band and Pop Rocks are among the returning headliners for Stiftungsfest, held Aug. 25 to 27 at Willkommen Memorial Park in NYA.

Highlighting the music under the Big Tent on Friday evening will again be Pop Rocks. This band is a “high energy live music show.” Pop Rocks play today’s top 40 music with some throwbacks including hip hop, pop, country, party rock and timeless classics. Last year was the first year at Stiftungsfest for Pop Rocks and they put on a great show.

Saturday evening brings Carver County’s own Johnny Holms Band. Playing music for all ages, this band is a sure hit. Johnny surrounds himself with some of the finest musicians in the mid west including his daughter Jordan. The Johnny Holms Band plays across the country and has played in front of millions of fans. Every year this band fills the Big Tent at Stiftungsfest.

Old time music under the tent begins on Saturday with the “Squeezebox Band” featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange. Because of Mollies TV show “Mollies Polka Party” broadcasted weekly on RFD TV, Squeezebox may be the most popular polka band in the country. Ted and Mollie enjoy coming to Stiftungsfest and organizers are grateful they are returning. Squeezebox will play on Saturday and on Sunday. Squeezebox will also do the polka mass on Sunday morning.

Another great polka band coming to Stiftungsfest on Saturday is “Karl Hartwich and the Country Dutchman” Karl is a great concertina player. Karl said he played at Stiftungsfest many years ago and remembers a young Mollie Busta (Mollie B) playing in his band that year.

Another band on Saturday is Julie Lee’s White Rose Band. Julie’s band plays country, 1940’s and 50’s music, polkas and waltzes. All three bands will play twice under the Big Tent on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Sunday music under the tent will start with the polka mass with Squeezebox featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange. Also playing on Sunday will be the Jolly Zuks band from Sturgeon Lake. This band played Stiftungsfest in 2015 and organizers had a lot of their fans asking to get them back. This band has a couple Chmielewskis playing in their band. They play all the classic polkas and waltzes.

Another band booked for Sunday is Dale Dahmen and the Polka beats. This 7-piece band from Buffalo has played many times at Stiftungsfest and is a local favorite.

For more entertainment information on Stiftungsfest, held Aug. 25 to 27, visit www.stiftungsfest.org. More activities and events of the annual festival will be highlighted soon.

