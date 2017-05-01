Carver County Sheriff’s Report: April 12 to April 18

Wednesday, April 12

Deputies responded to a report of an open door in the first block of 1st St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the Hwy. 212/Kelly Ave. area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 700 block of Faxon Rd. in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 14300 block of Jonathan Carver Pkwy. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 17600 block of 53rd St. in Hollywood Township.

Deputies served a civil process in the 400 block of State St. NW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8500 block of Allegheny Circle in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of 3rd St. NW in Mayer.

Deputies served a civil process in the 2700 block of Heron Lane in Victoria.

Deputies served a warrant in the 300 block of Olive St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 700 block of Vista Blvd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Juniper Ave/Co. Rd. 10 area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9300 block of Red Fox Drive in Victoria.

Thursday, April 13

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the Halsey Ave./Co. Rd. 40 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Hwy. 5/Steiger Lake Lane area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Co. Rd. 18/Narcissus St. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 1400 block of Community Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 12000 block of Kelly Ave. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of 77th St. W in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Conrad Ave. S/Louis St. W area of Cologne.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Waconia Pkwy./Oak Ave. area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a boat and water situation in the 7200 block of Victoria Drive in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a theft of tools from a storage shed in the 300 block of Olive St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 10 N area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the Hwy. 5/Minnewashta Pkwy. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 53 area of Benton Township.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of 2nd Ave. SE in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 N/Hwy. 7 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 800 block of Vista Blvd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 7000 block of Augusta Rd. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 6900 block of Dahlgren Rd. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 7000 block of Joyce Rd. in San Francisco Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Main St. W in Waconia.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 9000 block of Janview Lane in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 15500 block of 102nd St. in Camden Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Sparrow Rd./Goldfinch Drive area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Franklin Ave. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the first block of Terrace Drive W in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lewis Ave. N in Watetown.

Deputies arrested an adult Waconia male for 3rd degree DWI, test refusal and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle in the Birch St. S/1st St. E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple St. S in Waconia.

Friday, April 14

Deputies cited an adult Coon Rapids male for speed, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle in the 82nd St./Quamoclit area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Applewood Circle in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Gusty Drive/Windmill Creek S area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Lewis Ave. N/State St. NW area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8800 block of Ridge Ponds Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Zebra Ave. area of Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 200 block of State Ave. N in New Germany.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in New Germany.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 500 block of Cherry Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Scandia Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies arrested an adult Watertown female on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of White St. SE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the first block of Central Ave. S in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 500 block of Co. Rd. 10 SE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the first block of 10th St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 18/Kochia Lane area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Carver Square/Spring Hill Rd. area of Waconia. A juvenile male was cited for reckless driving.

Deputies served a civil process in the 100 block of Union St. N in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Co. Rd. 10 SE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14800 block of Co. Rd. 122 in Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Riverpointe Court/Landings Lane area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 1100 block of Sparrow Rd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 6400 block of Smithtown Rd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the Hwy. 5/Rolling Acres Rd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Bayview Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 123 area of Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to driving complaint in the Hwy. 5 W/Co. Rd. 10 area of Waconia.

Deputies arrested an adult Fifty Lakes female for 4th degree DWI in the Co. Rd. 30/Polk Ave. area of Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Riverpointe Court/Landings Lane area of Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Newton Ave. in Watertown.

Deputies arrested an adult Victoria male for 4th degree DWI in the Hwy. 5/Minnewashta Pkwy. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 81st St./80th St. area of Victoria.

Saturday, April 15

Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 400 block of High St. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 200 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Cedar St. N in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Vine St. in Waconia.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 200 block of 5th Ave. NE in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Scott Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 1600 block of Windy Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 16000 block of Co. Rd. 31 W in Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the first block of 3rd Ave. SE in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 13900 block of Hwy. 5 in Waconia Township.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 200 block of Adams Ave. S in New Germany.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 1200 block of Goldfinch Drive in Waconia.

Deputies arrested an adult Chaska male for felony fleeing a police office in a motor vehicle in the Airport Rd./Scandia Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Hwy. 5/Kochia Lane area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8100 block of Kochia Lane in Victoria.

Sunday, April 16

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1600 block of Pond Lane in Waconia.

Deputies arrested an adult Waconia male and held for detox and obstruction of legal process in the 100 block of Olive St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 5900 block of Marsh Lake Rd. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the first block of Main St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 900 block of Strong Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 5/Scandia Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 17000 block of Hwy. 7 in Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 10000 block of Orchard Rd. in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 2000 block of Silver Leaf Trail in Cologne.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 7000 block of Laketown Pkwy. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Hidden Creek Blvd. in Mayer.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 100 block of Depot Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 10000 block of Elm Creek Rd. in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 300 block of 5th Ave. NE in Mayer.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 2000 block of Woods Drive in Victoria.

Deputies cited an adult Waconia female for driving after suspension and arrested her on an outstanding McLeod County warrant in the Oak Ave/Oriole Drive area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Main St. E/Yellowstone Trail area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Quail Run in Waconia.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the first block of Main St. E in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lake St. E in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Oak St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Oak Ave. in Waconia.

Monday, April 17

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Reform St. N in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9300 block of Red Fox Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 5/Island View Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 13000 block of Juliet Rd. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 9000 block of 102nd St. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity on Goose Lake Drive in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to property damage accident in the 1000 block of Hwy. 25 NW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the first block of Point Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 block of Lake St. W in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 212/Hwys. 5 & 25 S area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Westminster Ave. NW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Hidden Creek Blvd./Hidden Crossing area of Mayer.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 4000 block of Tacoma Ave. in Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in the 10000 block of Co. Rd. 33 in Camden Township.

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Waconia male on an outstanding warrant in the first block of 10th St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Hwy. 5/Laketown Rd. area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a missing person in the 100 block of Carver Square in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the first block of Lakeview Terrace Blvd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Broadway St. E in New Germany.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Pinehill Blvd/Co. Rd. 10 E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Rolling Acres Rd./Hwy. 5 area of Victoria.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 100 block of 3rd St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Halsey Ave./Co. Rd. 50 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 800 block of Main St. E in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Reform St. N in Norwood Young America.

Tuesday, April 18

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of Hwys. 5 and 25 S in Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the first block of 8th St. E in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Arnica Drive in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Kinder Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 9000 block of Co. Rd. 140 in Benton Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 200 block of 1st St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Louisa St. in Hamburg.

Deputies arrested an adult male on an outstanding warrant in the 7000 block of Hwy. 212 in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 17000 block of Co. Rd. 33 in Hancock Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 212/Co. Rd. 11 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 6000 block of Laketown Pkwy. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 2500 block of Lakeview Rd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 4500 block of Tacoma Ave. in Hollywood Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Hill St. E in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 1600 block of Sandbar Circle in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 7000 block of Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria.

Deputies arrested an adult Cologne male on an outstanding warrant in the first block of Elm St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Hwy. 5/Co. Rd. 51 area of Waconia Township.