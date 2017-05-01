Maurice E. Van De Veire, age 92 of Minnetonka, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Glencoe, MN.

Funeral service Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Parkway North), Waconia, MN with Reverend Dale Peterson officiating; visitation Friday 5-7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church; interment Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery, Waconia, MN.

Maurice was born January 22, 1925 at home on a farm near Green Valley, MN. He was the ninth of twelve children, who all have preceded him in death, born to TheoPhil and Elizabeth (DeBuscher) Van De Veire. He spent his early years farming with his parents and siblings in the area of Canby, MN. On November 12, 1949, he was united in marriage to Joyce LaVonna Melbie. The couple was blessed with five children over seventeen years. The family moved many times before settling in Minnetonka, MN in 1966.

Most remembered by all for his bright smile and hearty laugh, Maurice was a country boy through and through despite living his later years in the city. Upon retiring as a heavy equipment operator, he continued to use his vocation to work with his eldest son, Larry, in the septic business and to do landscaping on his youngest son Mike’s acreage in Oklahoma. He loved old school country music and western movies, especially those starring John Wayne and Roy Rogers. Being outside working in his yard was his favorite pastime, and his efforts were admired by generations of his offspring. Maurice and Joyce enjoyed visiting relatives and friends in Canby, Marshall, and Sauk Centre, MN as well as in Des Moines and Oklahoma City. Always ready to crack a beer and have a good time, Maurice loved all of his large family and dear friends. The feeling was definitely mutual!

Maurice was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; parents Theophil and Elizabeth Van De Veire; nine sisters Madelyn, Romania, Alma, Lucille, Josephine, Elsie, Agnes, Irene and Louise “Hon”; two brothers Raymond and Leon “Bud” Van De Veire.

Maurice is survived by: sons Larry (Betty) Van De Veire of Waconia, Steve (Teresa) Van De Veire of Buffalo, Mike (Nancy) Van De Veire of Edmond, OK; daughters Tammy Van De Veire (Kenny Cordell) of Minnetonka, Tawnya Van De Veire of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Jenny Van De Veire, Victoria Van De Veire, Jesse (Jen) Van De Veire, Jaclyn Van De Veire, McKenzie Dwiggins (Clint), Duell Cordell (Brandy Glaser), Derek Van De Veire and fiancée Bailey Krueger, Katana Golberg, Kailey Golberg; great-grandchildren Tobias Van De Veire, Kierstyn Van De Veire, Grace Van De Veire, Gabriella Van De Veire, Paislee Cordell; two step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Arlene Jansen of Maple Plain, Harold “Sonny” Melbie (Roberta Graff) of Missouri; many cherished nieces and nephews; as well as best friends, Lois and Charlie Clark of Iowa.

Casket Bearers are Phillip Van De Veire, Lyndon Van De Veire, Rodney Van De Veire, Bradley Van De Veire, Duell Cordell, Jesse Van De Veire, Derek Van De Veire.

