Waconia takes first at quad meet

The Waconia track and field team traveled to Hutchinson April 18, where both Wildcat squads picked up wins.

“Fantastic day for Waconia track and field at the Hutch WCC Quad this past Tuesday afternoon,” coach Christian Gilbert said. “Both guys and gals came home with a win as a team, which is a pretty sweet way to start the conference season. The coaches were chatting after the meet and none of us remember ever beating the perennial power house Hutch boys.”

The boys edged out Hutchinson by six points, winning the meet with a team score of 95.

A good showing in the 400 meter dash and two wins from Caden Turner propelled the ‘Cats to a win on the boys side. Waconia swept the top four spots in the 400 meter– Zachary Hennen in first (52.85 seconds), followed by Karl Welbes (55.02), John Kappel (55.54) and Gavin Bush (56.47). Turner won both the 110 hurdles (15.71) and the 300 (40.99) hurdles to continue a strong year for the junior.

The boys also had strong performances in the distance events, placing five in the top four of the two events. Adam Ebent won the 1,600 (4:51.73) with Simon Razidlo in third (4:59.72), while Bryce Borland took first in the 3,200 (10:53.63), Sawyer Aleckson was second (10:56.51) and Tanner McDonald was fourth (11:35.06).

The Wildcat boys also won the 4×400 relay (3:40.04) and the 4×800 (9:08.36).

In the 100, Adam Laumann placed third (12.50) and Graham Jaeger was fourth (12.69).

Lauman then placed second in the 200 (24.94), Reis Henrickson was third (25.07) and Nathaniel Ickert finished fourth (25.50).

In the 800, Gavin Bush was third (2:14.44) and Trigg Capistrant-Kinney placed fourth (2:14.46).

The Waconia boys also had a few boys place in the top four in the field events. Ken Bloudek took second in the triple jump (41 feet) and Adam Ebent was fourth (38-9 1/4). In the pole vault, James Burroughs took second (11-0) and Benjamin Cravens placed fourth (9-6).

On the girls side, Waconia finished first with 101.5 points, with Hutchinson posting a score of 80.

The girls had five first-place finishes in the individual events on Tuesday, including two from Danielle Pioske. The junior led a strong showing in the 100 with a winning time of 13.15, while Molly Reighard was second (13.34) and Madison Voigt finished third (13.90). Pioske also won the long jump by clearing 17-6 ½, edging out teammate Alex Carmer who finished second (15-3 ¾).

The Waconia distance runners showed up in force as well, taking the top two spots in the 1,600 and 3,200. Maya Lindstrom won the 1,600 (5:45.88) with Aubrey Mair in second (5:49.34), while Kaleesa Houston finished first in the 3,200 (11:56.96) with Jamie Sorenson in second (12:09.35).

Taylor Lange won the 300 hurdles for Waconia, taking first with a time of 50.13. Katherine Livermore was fourth in the event (52.67).

Haley Bender won the pole vault (9-0) while Sydney Paulson was third (7-6).

The Waconia girls also won the 4×200 relay (1:47.79) and the 4×800 (10:17.83).

The Wildcats had three more place-winners on the track – Mallory Vacek taking second in the 800 (2:40.45) and Naley Nielsen placing third (2:42.00), while Lauren Wright was third in the 400 (1:07.12).

Samantha Hedtke took second in the discus (113-9) and third in the shot put (32-2 ¼).

In the triple jump, Acelyn Harried was second (32-0 ¼) and Alexis Carmer finished third (31-11).