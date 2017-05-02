Central Clay Crushers begin competition weeks

The team has now moved into the competition weeks. This year the team has recent technology to use in practice. It’s called the Trifecta Shot system.
It uses a third camera mount to the gun. It takes a video of the rounds and analyzes to see what causes hits and misses. It also lets them see data for each shot including swing smoothness and lead analysis.
This week, the Clay Crushers had one 25 straight competitor in that being our lead trap shooters Mason Milbrand.
Athlete Profiles
Amaya Lemke
Parents: Joe and Danna Lemke
Grade: Eighth
How many years on the trap shooting team?: One
What made you decide to join the team?: Dana Norman and I like to shoot guns
What are your goals for this year?: To hit 10 targets in a row.
What do you like best about trap shooting?: It’s fun and Safety Officer Pat
Other Activities: Cross country, cheerleading, Student Council
Chad Zellmann
Parents: Mike and Tammy Zellmann
Grade : 12
How many years on the trap shooting team?: Three
What are your goals for this year?: To improve my average and my shooting skills.
What do you like best about trap shooting?: Getting to enjoy shooting with my buddies.
Other activities: Football, baseball, FFA, hunting and fishing:
Plans after high school: Attend Ridgewater College in Willmar for welding