Golfers have successful week

The Waconia boys golf team had a busy but successful week, winning two events and taking second in another.

“Well the week started off with a bang,” coach Don Skerik said. “We had our first conference meet at home last Monday at Island View and we had our best nine hole round ever. I don’t have all the stats on boys golf over the last 40 years but I don’t think a Waconia team has ever shot a five under par score of 139. We finished first by 17 strokes and that’s a ton for a nine hole meet.”

Blake Schuler lead the way with a career-low three under par 33, Connor Jensen was two under at 34, John Fischer was one under at 35, Connor Glynn shot a 37, Joe Adams a 38 and Sam Berger a 40.

On Tuesday, the ‘Cats traveled to the Wilds in Prior Lake and finished first out of 16 teams.

“It was extremely windy, the course was tough, and our scores showed,” Skerik said.

Sam Berger played very well in the wind and lead the way with a 76, Connor Glynn an 80, Connor Jensen an 82, John Fischer and Joe Adams each had an 84 and Blake Schuler scored an 88.

On Thursday, the Wildcats had their second conference meet at Pioneer Creek and finished in second, two strokes behind Hutchinson.

“We played OK, but typical of the first few weeks of golf we are very inconsistent,” Skerik said.

Sam Berger led the way again with an even par 36, Connor Glynn a 38, Connor Jensen a 39, Joe Adams a 40, Blake Schuler a 41 and John Fischer 42.

“I am excited that we have had for different golfers lead us in scoring this year so that says we are very balanced and we don’t depend on one golfer to go low every meet,” Skerik said.