Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report: April 16 to April 22

Sunday, April 16

A loud music complaint was filed along Westwood Avenue.

A white Buick was reportedly all over the road on Highway 7 near Main Street.

An ATV complaint was reported on Game Farm Road. Officers verbally warned the driver.

A suspicious person was reported along Highland Road, near Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Monday, April 17

A report was received of a slumper at Highway 7 and County Road 44. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

A child welfare concern was reported in Minnetrista.

Tuesday, April 18

An unwanted person was at a home on Valleyview Street. The intoxicated adult male was released to the care of his wife.

A person was reportedly taking items from a dumpster on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

A bike, found near Pheasant Crossing, was turned over to police.

Suspicious activity was reported at a vacant home on Trista Lane. It was found to be someone working for the realtor.

Officers mediated a domestic situation on Minneapolis Avenue.

Wednesday, April 19

Loose cows were reported on Highway 7. The owner was cited.

Graffiti was found in a bathroom at the high school.

At dusk, a report was received of an adult male walking in the driving lane on County Road 15, near Deer Creek Road, not moving over for traffic. He was gone upon police arrival.

A resident on Kings Point Road returned home to find damage to his garage door from a bullet.

Thursday, April 20

Two motorists collided at Sunnyfield Road and Langewood Drive. No one was injured.

Officers confronted a St. Bonifacius woman regarding her outstanding warrant. She was able to post bail.

Officers responded to a medical call on Glacier Road.

A report was taken of a commercial vehicle driver dumping something down a storm drain along County Road 19.

An air bladder was found along County Road 110W.

Friday, April 21

A Minnetrista resident reported getting several harassing calls from people claiming to be from the IRS.

A resident on Turtle Road believes deliveries were stolen from her porch and mailbox.

The owner of an abandoned trailer on Kennedy Memorial Drive was advised to have it moved.

Suspicious activity was reported at the Little Long Lake access. It was found to be a juvenile party. Three Rivers Park Police issued citations.

Saturday, April 22

A resident in the 8200 block of County Road 26 was advised of the burning ban after a call was received.

A Minnetrista motorist struck a deer on County Road 26. He was not injured.

A Waconia woman struck a deer on County Road 92. She denied medical attention.

The welfare of a dog was investigated on Tower Street.

A 54-year-old Plymouth male fell off of his bike on the Dakota Rail Trail. He was hospitalized.

An employee of a St. Boni business confiscated a suspicious ID from a New Jersey resident.