Central track races at home tri

Grace Strickfaden and Maria Sons compete in the 100 dash during a wet and rainy home triangular last Tuesday. They finished 1-2 in both the 100 and 200 events. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Central track and field fared well at events this week with top showings at a rainy home triangular last Tuesday and competing hard at the Sibley East Vrklan Relays on Friday.

Home Triangular

Central track competed with Jordan and Sibley East at a home triangular last Tuesday, with the girls taking first place and the boys taking second.

The Raider girls secured 65 team points, with Jordan in second with 64 and Sibley East in third with 40, while the Sibley East boys won with 107 with Central with 37 and Jordan with 19.

Individually for the girls, Maria Sons won the 100 in 13.20 seconds and also paced the field in the 300 hurdles (51.43) and 200 (27.21), Judy Larson won the 1600 (6:00) and 3200 (13:14), Addysen Farrell won the 800 (2:48), Grace Strickfaden secured second in the 100 (13.25), second in the 200 (27.87) and second in the long jump (12-8), Courtney Carlson got second in the 400 (1:09), Sommer Scott got second in the 800 (2:51), Hannah Murphy got third in the 400 (1:13), and Ashley VanHaften got third in the 200 (29.37).

Also, Emma Klaustermeier won the shot put, throwing it 29 feet and 11.5 inches, and fourth in discus (70-4), Mikayla Eshleman took third in the triple jump (24-9.5), Ashley VanHaften finished fourth in the long jump (12-3.75) and Megan Feltmann got fourth in the high jump (4-0).

For relays, the 4-by-800 squad took second in 11:32 and the 4-by-200 team secured second in 2:06.

Individually for the boys, Pisces Tek won the 100 (11.32) and got second in the triple jump (36-0) and third in the long jump (16-4), Mason Brockhoff won the 200 (25.18), Ben Smith secured second in the 200 (25.53) and third in the 100 (12.19), Kilmer Ascencio got second in the 400 (59.50), Alex Eichner got second in shot put (36-5.5), Nick Forner took third in discus (101-7) and Joash Lord finished fourth in the 1600 (6:01).

Also, the 4-by-100 squad crossed in first (49.45) and the 4-by-400 team got second (4:09).

Sibley East

While no scores were kept amongst several teams at the Vrklan Relays at Sibley East last Friday, Central competed well with several top finishes.

Individually for the girls in terms of top five finishers, Maria Sons won the 200 in 27.86 seconds and finished fourth in the 100 (13.66), Addysen Farrell won the 800 (2:41), Grace Strickfaden took third in the 100 (13.52) and third in the 200 (28.57).

In relays, the 800 sprint medley team took second (2:01) and the distance medley team got fourth (8:17).

Also, Emma Klaustermeier secured second in the shot put, throwing in 35 feet and .5 inches.

For the boys, Pisces Tek got second in the triple jump (37-8) while the distance medley team took third (7:12), the 4-by-100 relay squad got fourth (49.52) and the 4-by-400 squad crossed in fifth (3:55).

Next Up

Central track and field will next travel to Sibley East on Friday, May 5, before traveling to Sleepy Eye on May 9. The Minnesota River Conference track meet will be at LeSueur-Henderson on May 18.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.