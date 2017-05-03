McNulty takes fourth for Waconia

The Waconia girls golf team started the week by taking fourth at a conference meet in New Prague, battling the weather at Creeks Bend to score a 188 as a team.

“I thought we played well in the windy weather,” coach Daniel Benham said.

Morgan Geisen led the ‘Cats with a 47, followed by Lauren McNulty (46), Madi Brandt (47), Riley Rassman (50), Anna Osterberg (57) and Brittany McHale (63).

Waconia then traveled to Glencoe on Thursday, taking fourth with a score of 396.

“The first invite of the year went well,” Benham said. “Cool weather, but a good experience for early in the year.”

McNulty led the ‘Cats with a 92 and took fourth overall. Rassman scored a 97, followed by Osterberg (100), Geisen (107), Anna Reichenberger (123) and Madi Volimas (130).