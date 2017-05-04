Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF WACONIA

WACONIA, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TH 5 Water Reuse Project 2B

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the City Administrator, City of Waconia, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN 55387-1403 until 9:00 AM on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately:

Water Reuse Station Building

84-Inch Diameter Wet Well

Related Pipe Construction and Restoration

Pond Pumping/Dewatering

Bituminous Trail/Driveway 450 SQUARE YARDS

together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. This project is subject to Responsible Contractor Certification.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax or email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #5101845 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $20.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $50.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check to payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 2638 Shadow Lane, Suite 200, Chaska, MN, 55318, (952) 448-8838, fax (952) 448-8805

BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Waconia shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Dated: May 1, 2017

/s/ Susan Arntz

City Administrator

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

May 4, 11, 2017

683562

