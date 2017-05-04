Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WATERTOWN

COUNTY OF CARVER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the Council) of the City of Watertown, Carver County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the City Hall, in the City of Watertown, Minnesota, relating to the following request(s):

Paxmar, LLC (Applicant) and WR2, LLC (Owner), request that the City consider the following action for the property known as Riverpointe 2nd Addition.

1. Vacation for that portion of the Drainage & Utility easement legally described as follows:

Easement to be Vacated

The Drainage & Utility Easement over that port of Lot 13, Block 1, RIVERPOINTE, according to the recorded plat thereof Carver County, Minnesota, lying northerly of the following described line:

Commencing at the southeast comer of said Lot 13; thence North 00 degrees 09 minutes 48 seconds West, assumed bearing along the east line of said Lot 73, a distance of 287.96 feet; thence northeasterly along a tangential curve concave to the east, having a central angle of DO degrees 25 minutes 04 seconds and a radius of 1030.00 feet for an ore distance of 7.57 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence South 89 degrees 50 minutes 72 seconds West, not tangent to said curve a distance of 172.27 feet more or less to the west line of said Lot 13 and said line there terminating.

Copies of the application as proposed to be considered, will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator at City Hall.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing prior to the hearing.

Dated: April 28, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Lynn Tschudi

Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

Carver County News

May 4, 2017

683445