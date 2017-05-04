Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WATERTOWN

COUNTY OF CARVER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission (the Commission) of the City of Watertown, Carver County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the City Hall, in the City of Watertown, Minnesota, relating to the following requests:

1. A proposed text amendment to the City of Watertown Ordinances as follows:

a. Chapter 62 Zoning, Article IV, Districts, consideration to amend the ordinance to establish standards and provisions for a new rural or large lot residential zoning district as guided for in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan. The new ordinance will consider two zoning districts to be known as ER-1 and ER-2.

Copies of the applications as proposed to be considered, will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator at City Hall.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing prior to the hearing.

Dated: April 28, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION

Lynn Tschudi

Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

Carver County News

May 4, 2017

683636