Notice of Public Hearings – COUNTY OF CARVER

CHASKA, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Application for a Conditional Use Permit

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 16th day of May, 2017, as soon as possible after 7:00 p.m. upstairs in the Social Services wing, in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Carver County Government Center, Chaska, Minnesota, the Carver County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the application of MSC-Carver03, LLC for a Conditional Use Permit pursuant to Chapter 152 of the Carver County Code.

The application is being made for the following described property (full legal description is on file with the application):

Approx. 10 acres of a 50.46 acres parcel in the NW1/4 of Section 32, Benton Township

Address: Vacant land on the south side of Co Rd 50

Owners:

Jeffrey & Christina Vinkemeier

If approved, this Conditional Use Permit (CUP) would allow MSC-Carver03, LLC to construct, operate, and maintain up to a 1 megawatt (MW) Community Solar Garden (CSG) on the above described property. The County Code allows for Renewable Energy – Large Solar Energy Systems (Large SES) as a conditional use.

All persons interested are invited to attend the hearing and be heard on this matter.

Written comment may be mailed to:

Public Services Division

Carver County Government

Center

600 East 4th St

Chaska, MN 55318-2102

(952) 361-1820

Carver County Planning Commission

By: Steve Just

Land Management Dept. Manager

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

May 4, 2017

682368