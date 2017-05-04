Ordinances – CITY OF NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA

Summary of Ordinance No. 287

Amending City Code Chapter 12, Land Use

The City of Norwood Young America has adopted Ordinance No. 287 entitled An Ordinance Amending Chapter 12 of the City Code by Amending Section 1230.10, Subd. 2, relating to permitted uses in the C-3, Downtown District.

Following is a summary of the adopted ordinance:

L. Residential uses on the first floor of commercial structures provided:

1. The residential use does not compose greater than fifty (50) percent of the ground floor area;

2. A storefront is retained in the front of the building adjacent to public streets;

3. A separate entry is provided for the residential use;

4. The residential use is not adversely impacted by the adjoining commercial use in terms of hours of operation prior to 7:00 a.m. or after 9:00 p.m., production of odor or noise, or increased traffic generation;

5. Off-street parking is provided for the residential use.

Effective Date: This ordinance becomes effective upon its passage and publication according to law. The ordinance was adopted by the City Council on April 24, 2017.

A copy of the complete ordinance is available for review at the Norwood Young America City Offices, located at 310 Elm St W. If you have any questions, please contact the City at (952) 467-1800.

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

May 4, 2017

681563